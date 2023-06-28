Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics

Hot As The Sun? People Are Still Confused About The Titan Implosion

A widely-seen video claims the inside of the Titan would have been as hot as the Sun's surface.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

clockPublished
share54Shares
The Sun, on a black background.

This certainly looks hotter.

Image credit: SquareMotion/Shutterstock.com

Since the crew of the Titan submersible were killed in a catastrophic implosion as they aimed to explore the Titanic, there has been some confusion as to how exactly they died.

Right now, the US Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the implosion, but that hasn't stopped online speculation, and a lot of it isn't great. One widely-seen video posted on TikTok and Twitter claims that as an implosion happened, temperatures in the submersible would have been as hot as the Sun.

Advertisement

“The hull would immediately heat the air in the sub to around the surface of the Sun’s temperature," a caption on the video explains, "as a wall of metal and seawater smashed one end of the boat to the other, all in around 30 milliseconds."

boook svg

Related Stories

Proving Fermat’s Last Theorem: 2 Mathematicians Explain How Building Bridges Within The Discipline Helped Solve A Centuries-Old Mysteryarrow
The Starlight Around An Early-Universe Quasar Seen For First Timearrow
Donut-Shaped Rock Found On Mars Might Not Be From Marsarrow

But is the video, which made its way into the New York Post, correct? In short, no. Implosions do produce heat, but temperatures inside the sub would not reach 5,500 degrees Celsius (10,000 degrees Fahrenheit), as seen on the solar surface. 

"The collapse of the composite or metal structure would just produce theoretical heat energy due to friction," associate professor of mechanical and marine engineering at Plymouth University, Jasper Graham-Jones, explained to Newsweek, "but this is very low and would not be visible or measurable with the mass of cold water around it."

Advertisement

The video led some to speculate that the passengers could have been killed by the heat, but that is extremely unlikely.

"Implosions like explosions are very violent. As the hull breaks apart under the huge external pressure, a large amount of energy is released, and the five occupants would have died instantly," Arun Bansil, professor of physics at Northeastern University, explained in a piece for Northeastern Global News. "The occupants would not have experienced pain or realized what hit them."

[H/T: Newsweek]

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • Titan,

  • submersible,

  • Underwater exploration,

  • fact check,

  • implosion

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Proving Fermat’s Last Theorem: 2 Mathematicians Explain How Building Bridges Within The Discipline Helped Solve A Centuries-Old MysteryFermat's last theroem
spaceSpace and Physics

Proving Fermat’s Last Theorem: 2 Mathematicians Explain How Building Bridges Within The Discipline Helped Solve A Centuries-Old Mystery

clockJun 28 2023
share1
The Starlight Around An Early-Universe Quasar Seen For First TimeImage taken with the JWST instrument NIRCam at the (near-infrared) wavelength of 3.6 microns of the quasar HSC J2236+0032. In the background, the full image, with the quasar in the center. Top inset: a close-up of the quasar and its galaxy; bottom: the same image with the quasar's light subtracted, so that the host galaxy becomes visible.
spaceAstronomy

The Starlight Around An Early-Universe Quasar Seen For First Time

clockJun 28 2023
share110
Donut-Shaped Rock Found On Mars Might Not Be From MarsA large, donut-like rock on the surface of Mars.
spaceAstronomy

Donut-Shaped Rock Found On Mars Might Not Be From Mars

clockJun 28 2023
comments1
share360