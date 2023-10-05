Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Hero's Aeolipile: The Ancient Greek "Steam Engine" Used For An Unknown Purpose"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

technologyTechnology
clockPUBLISHED

Hero's Aeolipile: The Ancient Greek "Steam Engine" Used For An Unknown Purpose

What were these used for in Ancient Greece?

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

share83Shares
An Aeolipile, a spinning steam-powered ball on top of a space for a candle.

It's actually more similar to a rocket.

Image credit: Josef Still/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0) - cropped.

If you were asked to guess when the steam engine was first invented, you'd probably guess around the 18th century, powering as it did the Industrial Revolution. 

And you'd be right to – but well over a thousand years before that, shortly after 0 CE, Hero of Alexandria described a sort of steam engine, used for an unknown purpose. The device is a simple steam turbine, which turns when the water container is heated.

Advertisement

"Then it will follow that, the cauldron being warmed, the steam (atmis) falling into the sphere [...] will fall out through the bent-back (little tubes) to the lid and will turn the sphere, just as in the case of the dancing figures," Hero, aka Heron, wrote

The devices were replicated for a while in the 16th century as Heron's work was popularized, and then again for a fun and simple science lesson centuries after that.

boook svg

Related Stories

People Think Today's US-Wide Emergency Alert Will Turn The Nation Into Zombiesarrow
It's Possible To Extract Audio From A Still, Soundless Imagearrow
People Learn To Control A Robotic Third Arm Surprisingly Quicklyarrow

While a cool device to show all your Ancient Greek buddies, it had little in the way of actual use.

Advertisement

"Heron's device is inherently the wrong design to produce much in the way of useable power," Paul Keyser wrote in A New Look at Heron's 'Steam Engine'which explored how the machine worked.

"The rotating sleeve joint [...] must either have excess friction or excess leakage, in either case reducing the efficiency of the device. The sphere would have insufficient inertia to give a smooth output for varying load (i.e., it is a poor flywheel), and it would spin too fast (over 1,000 RPM) to allow simple reduction gearing to transmit the power."

Keyser calls the engine – which is far from the true steam engines created centuries later – instead the first demonstration of a rocket and reactive force.

So, what was its purpose? Frustratingly, Heron was quiet on that front, leaving it to speculation. It's thought that the device was probably used as a novelty item to, well, amuse and astound Ancient Greek buddies. Beyond that, the aeolipile could have been used to create miracles in temples.

Advertisement

“A boiler hidden in the hollow figure of an idol would produce steam through a pipe ending in one or two branches through the nose/ or mouth," Harry Kisikopoulus wrote in Innovation and Technological Diffusion: An Economic History of Early Steam Power, as per Popular Mechanics“The escaping steam giving the impression of a breathing figure, inspiring awe.”

ARTICLE POSTED IN

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • steam,

  • physics,

  • history,

  • Ancient Greek,

  • ancient ancestors,

  • ancient technology

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

technology

More Technology Stories

People Think Today's US-Wide Emergency Alert Will Turn The Nation Into ZombiesAn emergency alert message on a person's phone.
technologyTechnology

People Think Today's US-Wide Emergency Alert Will Turn The Nation Into Zombies

clockYesterday
comments1
share170
It's Possible To Extract Audio From A Still, Soundless ImageA couple fighting in an apartment, seen through the window.
technologyTechnology

It's Possible To Extract Audio From A Still, Soundless Image

clockSeptember 28, 2023
comments2
share770
People Learn To Control A Robotic Third Arm Surprisingly QuicklyArms coming off your back may not be just around the corner, but when they come using at least one of them may be surprisingly easy
technologyfuture

People Learn To Control A Robotic Third Arm Surprisingly Quickly

clockSeptember 27, 2023
comments6
share400