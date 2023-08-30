Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Harvard Team Claims They Have Recovered Pieces Of An Interstellar Object"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

Harvard Team Claims They Have Recovered Pieces Of An Interstellar Object

Physicist Avi Loeb controversially claims that they could be technological in origin.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

share230Shares
Interstellar object Oumuamua, circled.

Interstellar object 'Oumuamua, which Loeb claimed could be an alien probe.

Image credit: ESO/K. Meech et al

Avi Loeb, the sometimes controversial Harvard physicist who believes aliens may have visited the Solar System, spent last month searching the Pacific Ocean for remnants of an interstellar object.

The team was on the hunt for an object known as CNEOS 2014-01-08, or sometimes Interstellar meteor 1, which flew over Papua New Guinea in 2014. The speed and trajectory of the object made some scientists suspect that it might be interstellar in origin. In 2022, US Space Command declassified data and announced that they had confirmed that this was correct.

Advertisement

The Galileo Project at Harvard, dedicated to locating alien techno-signatures, attempted to recover remnants from the object using a powerful magnet to sweep the ocean floor, assuming it to be rich in iron. The team claims to have found around 700 "spherules" during the expedition. Fifty-seven of these have now been analyzed, with the results presented in a preprint paper, which has not yet been peer reviewed.

boook svg

Related Stories

The Large Hadron Collider Is Producing Hypernuclei And Antihypernucleiarrow
JWST Captures Hypnotic Whirlpool Galaxy In Its Gazearrow
People Are Asking Why We Cannot Land Astronauts On Saturnarrow

According to Loeb, composition analysis performed by the team "showed a composition pattern of elements from outside the solar system, never seen before." Spherules found along the presumed path of the object were heavy in beryllium (Be), lanthanum (La), and uranium (U), a pattern that cosmochemist Stein Jacobsen named BeLaU. 

"The measured abundances of heavy elements beyond lanthanum are consistently well beyond those of the solar system standard of CI chondrites, suggesting that 'BeLaU'-spherules originated from outside the solar system," Loeb wrote in the blog piece accompanying the paper. "The source had a very low content of elements with affinity to iron, such as Rhenium (Re). The birth site of IM1 could have been a differentiated crust of an exo-planet with an iron core and a magma ocean."

Advertisement

As undeniably cool as it would be to have found fragments of an interstellar object, Loeb of course went one step further and threw out the (incredibly unlikely) possibility of alien involvement.

"A more exotic possibility is that this unfamiliar abundance pattern, with uranium being nearly a thousand time more abundant than the standard solar system value, may reflect an extraterrestrial technological origin," Loeb added. "These interpretations will be considered critically along with additional results from spherule analysis in future work."

This speculation is par for the course for Loeb, who has irritated fellow physicists with outlandish claims that the interstellar object 'Oumuamua was in fact an alien space probe, propelled by radiation from starlight.

“People are sick of hearing about Avi Loeb’s wild claims,” astrophysicist at Arizona State University Steve Desch told the New York Times in July, after Loeb floated the idea that CNEOS 2014-01-08 could be technological in origin. “It’s polluting good science – conflating the good science we do with this ridiculous sensationalism and sucking all the oxygen out of the room.”

Advertisement

The paper – and future analysis of the collected spherules – will be subject to peer review, and could yield some exciting science. But any claims of alien technology, until extraordinary proof is presented, should be taken with a Pacific Ocean of salt.

The preprint paper is published on Harvard's website.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • asteroid,

  • Meteor,

  • aliens,

  • interstellar,

  • interstellar visitor,

  • alien technology

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

The Large Hadron Collider Is Producing Hypernuclei And Antihypernucleilarge hadron collider beauty detector
spacephysics

The Large Hadron Collider Is Producing Hypernuclei And Antihypernuclei

clock2 hours ago
JWST Captures Hypnotic Whirlpool Galaxy In Its GazeA composite image of the glorious "grand design" spiral galaxy M51, also known as the Whirlpool galaxy, by JWST’s NIRcam and MIRI instruments.
spaceAstronomy

JWST Captures Hypnotic Whirlpool Galaxy In Its Gaze

clock2 hours ago
share31
People Are Asking Why We Cannot Land Astronauts On SaturnSaturn, with its distinctive rings.
spaceSpace and Physics

People Are Asking Why We Cannot Land Astronauts On Saturn

clock3 hours ago
share870