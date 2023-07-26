Green Slimy Creature Flummoxes Tourists In Taiwan

A mystery creature was filmed in Taiwan near a port at Penghu. Wei Cheng Jian recorded the green slimy animal and uploaded it to his Facebook page.

ⓘ IFLScience is not responsible for content shared from external sites.

Advertisement Advertisement



According to National Geographic, the animal is Lineus fuscoviridis, commonly known as the green nemertine ribbon worm. The pink wiggly thing coming out of it is the proboscis, used to help the creature eat when it is underwater. Some ribbon worms use their proboscis to inject neurotoxins into their prey.

There are over 1,300 species of ribbon worms, and while most are less than 20 centimeters (8 inches) some can be as long as 30 meters (100 feet).