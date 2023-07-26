Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals

Green Slimy Creature Flummoxes Tourists In Taiwan

What on Earth is it?!

guest author image

Creative Team

Guest Author

clockPublished
Green slimy worm like creature with a smaller pink tongue like appendage

Found near a port, this creature caused much concern.

Image Credit: YouTube/簡偉丞 via Storyful

A mystery creature was filmed in Taiwan near a port at Penghu. Wei Cheng Jian recorded the green slimy animal and uploaded it to his Facebook page. 

Advertisement


According to National Geographic, the animal is Lineus fuscoviridis, commonly known as the green nemertine ribbon worm. The pink wiggly thing coming out of it is the proboscis, used to help the creature eat when it is underwater. Some ribbon worms use their proboscis to inject neurotoxins into their prey. 

There are over 1,300 species of ribbon worms, and while most are less than 20 centimeters (8 inches) some can be as long as 30 meters (100 feet). 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • mystery,

  • worm,

  • weird and wonderful

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Extremely Well Preserved Turtle Specimen Sheds Light On Species EcologyPaleoart reconstruction of the turtle swimming. Beach in the background and other animals in the water and sky.
natureanimals

Extremely Well Preserved Turtle Specimen Sheds Light On Species Ecology

clockJul 26 2023
Florida’s Seawater Reaches Bathtub Temperatures In Potential New World Recordrecord temperature florida
natureenvironment

Florida’s Seawater Reaches Bathtub Temperatures In Potential New World Record

clockJul 26 2023
Longest Gestation In A Mammal Could Have A New Contenderlongest mammal gestation
natureanimals

Longest Gestation In A Mammal Could Have A New Contender

clockJul 26 2023