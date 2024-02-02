Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Green Flash Spotted Lighting Up Venus In Stunning Photo Series

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

Green Flash Spotted Lighting Up Venus In Stunning Photo Series

Photographer Peter Rosén saw a similar one coming from Mars too.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Edited by Laura Simmons

share94Shares
The planet venus with its light being split apart producing the green flash on top

The instant the green flash happened on Venus.

Image courtesy of Peter Rosén

Light, as we perceive it, is an illusion. Without even considering all the light we cannot see, the white light we experience is a combination of endless shades that we categorize as seven colors. Occasionally, atmospheric phenomena can help free the colors, giving blue skies, red sunsets, and rainbows. And, occasionally, a green flash.

This is usually associated with the setting or rising Sun, but it can happen with several light sources. And that includes planets. A photographer has captured Venus producing an incredible flash while taking a routine photograph of the planet as part of a wider skyscape.

Advertisement
a cityscape of stockholm as captured by Rosen. The moon and venus are visible in the sky
The crescent Moon (and earthshine) as well as Venus over Stockholm.
Image courtesy of Peter Rosén


“In fact my plan was to photograph a panorama of Venus and the Moon rising over Stockholm skyline early in the morning of the 8th of January, so I was ready with my camera before 7 AM (local time),” Peter Rosén told IFLScience. “It was well worth it as there was a beautiful Moon crescent showing some earthshine and higher up in the sky and on the left side, a very bright Venus.”

The composition is really pretty. But the million-dollar shot was to come later. Rosén changed lenses to try and snap some higher-magnification views of Venus in quick succession. And in those multiple photograms of the Morning Star, the green flash was hiding.

venus is a bright smudge and for a few instants it changes shapes as the colors are split
An animation showing the green flash from Venus.
Image courtesy of Peter Rosén


“I did not see anything unexpected until I scrutinized the images on the computer screen and saw this very distinct green flash,” Rosén told IFLScience. “I immediately knew what it was as I had captured a green and slightly bluish flash on Mars in 2018.”

If snapping green flashes on Venus and Mars were not enough, the skilled photographer has also captured the better-known one on the Sun. It usually occurs when the Sun is low on the horizon and the conditions are right. But the conditions for the flashes are not always the same.

a brief animation of Mars. As the atmosphere trembles, the the top of th eplanet appears pinched and changes color
The green/blue flash of Mars as the atmosphere makes a pinch mirage.
Image courtesy of Peter Rosén


The general principle is that the light of the Sun is refracted, separating the colors. This is what happens normally in the atmosphere, scattering blue light and giving the sky its azure hue. In the green flash it's that color that is sent towards us. When it comes to conditions, in some cases, you need clean air with a surface warmer than the air above it. In others, you need hazy air. For others still, you need a mirage situation, where the Sun appears pinched. 

And it might be possible to get the green light without even seeing the green. Research suggests that a double hit from infrared photons on the same retina cells might create the impression of a bright neon green. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • Mars,

  • venus,

  • photography,

  • planets,

  • sunset,

  • green flash

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

In Rare Last-Minute Sighting, Star Studied Just 150 Days Before Going SupernovaThis artist’s impression shows dust forming in the environment around a supernova explosion. VLT observations have shown that these cosmic dust factories make their grains in a two-stage process, starting soon after the explosion, but continuing long afterwards.
spaceAstronomy

In Rare Last-Minute Sighting, Star Studied Just 150 Days Before Going Supernova

clock3 hours ago
share19
Longest-Lasting Time Crystal To Date Achieved In New BreakthroughA green and pink symbol that look like the lit wick of a candle over a black bacground
spacephysics

Longest-Lasting Time Crystal To Date Achieved In New Breakthrough

clock3 hours ago
share17
How Long Is A Lunar Day And Night?Crescent Moon showing some lunar seas and highlands illuminated, while most of the Earth-facing side is still in darkness.
spaceAstronomy

How Long Is A Lunar Day And Night?

clock4 hours ago
share1