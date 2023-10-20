Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Golden Retrievers Could Live Longer Thanks To A Surprising Gene"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Golden Retrievers Could Live Longer Thanks To A Surprising Gene

Goldens with particular variants of HER4 lived nearly two years longer.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

share1.4kShares
Head shot of a happy-looking golden retriever with its tongue hanging out.

Their friendly and playful nature makes golden retrievers one of the most popular breeds in the US.

Image credit: Joop Snijder Photography/Shutterstock.com

Golden retrievers are one of our most popular canine companions, but it’s an unfortunate fact that they also have a high risk of dying from cancer. However, a new study has identified a gene often associated with cancer that may also hold the key to helping goldens live for longer.

It’s a pretty heartbreaking statistic – golden retrievers have up to a 65 percent chance of dying from cancer. Nevertheless, there are plenty that also live a long and healthy life, so a team of researchers from the University of California, Davis, sought to find out what it was that made this difference.

Advertisement

“We assume that the majority of golden retrievers have a genetic predisposition to cancer, but if some of them are living to be 14, 15 or 16, we thought there could be another genetic factor that is helping to mitigate the bad genes, and the gene that popped out for us is HER4,” said study author Robert Rebhun, in a statement.

Researchers identified this gene as important by analyzing the DNA of 304 golden retrievers, specifically comparing any differences between dogs that were alive at 14 years of age with those that died before they turned 12.

boook svg

Related Stories

These Weirdo Amphibians Eat Their Own Mom's Skin To Pass on Bacteriaarrow
Year's Worth Of Rain In Single Day Leaves Death Valley With Incredible Ephemeral Lakearrow
The Biggest Insect To Ever Creep The Earth Was A Giant Dragonfly-Like Bugarrow

They found that goldens with certain variants of the gene lived for, on average, nearly two years longer. “Almost two years is a significant difference in a dog’s life,” said co-corresponding author Danika Bannasch. “Wouldn’t we all want our beloved pets to live another two years? Two years in goldens is about a 15-20% increase in lifespan, the equivalent of 12-14 years in humans.”

The difference could be down to the function of HER4 – its related protein is a member of a family of human epidermal growth factor receptors, which receive signals that tell cells to proliferate. As a result, they’re often associated with the rapid cell growth and replication seen in human cancer. HER2, for example, is often over-expressed in human breast cancer

Advertisement

Dogs get many of the same cancers as humans do, so the study’s results could be valuable for both species. “If we find that this variant in HER4 is important either in the formation or progression of cancer in golden retrievers, or if it can actually modify a cancer risk in this cancer predisposed population, that may be something that can be used in future cancer studies in humans,” Rebhun explained.

However, cancer is a complex disease, and the study’s authors said that further research is required to solve the puzzle of cancer in golden retrievers. Existing research has found that HER4 can interact with estrogen, which could be linked to the current study’s finding that HER4 variants seemed to be the most important for the longevity of female dogs versus male dogs.

The researchers suggested that future studies should use a much larger number of golden retrievers, attempt to reproduce the results of existing research in dogs, and uncover how the variants discovered in the current study may impact the gene’s expression and function.

“There are going to be many genes involved, but the fact that the gene associated with longevity is also a gene involved in cancer was really interesting to us,” concluded Bannasch.

Advertisement

The study is published in the journal GeroScience.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • cancer,

  • genetics,

  • animals,

  • dogs,

  • longevity

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

These Weirdo Amphibians Eat Their Own Mom's Skin To Pass on BacteriaCaecilians a worm-like amphibians sleeping on a yellow leaf.
natureanimals

These Weirdo Amphibians Eat Their Own Mom's Skin To Pass on Bacteria

clock3 hours ago
share1
Year's Worth Of Rain In Single Day Leaves Death Valley With Incredible Ephemeral LakeLake in Death Valley National Park, mud in the foreground and hills in the distance.
natureenvironment

Year's Worth Of Rain In Single Day Leaves Death Valley With Incredible Ephemeral Lake

clock4 hours ago
share1
The Biggest Insect To Ever Creep The Earth Was A Giant Dragonfly-Like BugGiant Meganeura dragonfly depicted in a forest in the Carboniferous period.
natureanimals

The Biggest Insect To Ever Creep The Earth Was A Giant Dragonfly-Like Bug

clock4 hours ago
share9