Giraffes Return To Historical Home In Angola For First Time Since Civil War

A group of giraffes has been successfully relocated to Iona National Park in Angola after the species was driven out of their historical homeland in the 1990s by civil war.

On July 3, 14 Angolan giraffes were loaded onto a specially-designed truck and set off on a 1,300-kilometer (over 800-mile) journey along the southwest coast of Africa from a private game farm in central Namibia to the Iona National Park, Angola. The trek took over 36 hours, but the gang arrived safely at the park on July 5.

In an announcement of the relocation, Africa Parks said this is just “the first of multiple giraffe translocations” that looks to eventually build up a thriving population in the park.

The Angolan giraffe, also known as the Namibian giraffe or smokey giraffe, is a subspecies of the southern giraffe that can be found in isolated pockets in southern Africa, most notably in northern Namibia. According to the IUCN Red List, it was assumed the subspecies were extinct in Angola by the late 1990s at a time when decades of civil war had ravaged the country.

Passports, please! The 14 giraffes had to cross the border from Namibia. Image credit: Casey Crafford/African Parks.

When Angola was freed from Portuguese colonial rule in 1975, the power vacuum was fiercely contested between former anti-colonial guerrilla movements.

The Angolan Civil War officially ended in 2002 and, despite ongoing troubles, the Angolan government returned to its commitment to preserving the rich biodiversity within the country.

"The reintroduction of giraffe to Iona National Park is a remarkable milestone in Angola's conservation journey. This significant endeavour demonstrates our commitment to preserving our country's natural heritage. Together, we are building a future where both people and wildlife thrive,” Abias Huongo, Secretary of State for the Ministry of Environment, said in a statement.

The giraffes chill in a pen just before setting off on their epic journey. Image credit: Casey Crafford/African Parks

The return of this charismatic species isn’t just a symbolic milestone for Angola. As voracious yet picky vegetarians, the animals' diet will play a crucial role in the distribution of vegetation and the dispersal of plant seeds. As such, their homecoming will be an important part of re-establishing the region’s ecological processes.

“By reintroducing giraffe to their historical range, we re-establish their range, ensure their long-term survival and contribute to restoring the ecological balance in the region. We look forward to continuing to work closely with all partners involved for the long-term success of this project," added Stephanie Fennessy, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.