Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy

“Ghost Particle” Image Shows The Milky Way Like We've Never Seen Before

Scientists report the first observations of neutrinos from the plane of our galaxy.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockPublished
share68Shares
An artist's composite image of a photo of the Milky Way captured with visual light along with the first-ever neutrino-based image of the Milky Way. The detected neutrinos, depicted in blue, are shown positioned in their approximate location relative to the more familiar optical view of the Milky Way galaxy.

The emission from neutrinos in blue, over the visible plane of the Milky Way.

Image Credit: IceCube Collaboration/U.S. National Science Foundation (Lily Le & Shawn Johnson)/ESO (S. Brunier)

Light, from gamma rays to radio waves, is how we study the universe – but there are other ways. Gravitational waves and neutrinos can also be used with increasing success despite major technical challenges. The latter are nicknamed "ghost particles", and for good reason. There are 100 trillion of them passing through your body every second without interacting.

Most of those neutrinos come from the Sun, but so many astrophysical processes produce them. The IceCube Neutrino Observatory has in the past detected neutrinos from other galaxies. Now, scientists were able to produce the first map of the Milky Way based on its neutrinos emission.

Advertisement

“We have, for the first time, detected high energy neutrinos from the Milky Way. This allows us to learn more about our own galaxy, and is also a significant milestone for neutrino astronomy,” IceCube member Dr Erin O'Sullivan, Associate Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Uppsala University, told IFLScience.

Two images of the Milky Way galaxy. The top is captured with visible light and the bottom is the first-ever captured with neutrinos.
Above, the Milky Way in visible light, and below, the first ever image of the Milky Way from its neutrinos.
Image Credit: IceCube Collaboration/U.S. National Science Foundation (Lily Le & Shawn Johnson)/ESO (S. Brunier)

So how does one hunt the most elusive known particle in the universe? With cleverness and a gigantic block of ice. 

boook svg

Related Stories

First Significant Evidence Of Gravitational Wave Background Using Galaxy-Sized Detectorarrow
Proving Fermat’s Last Theorem: 2 Mathematicians Explain How Building Bridges Within The Discipline Helped Solve A Centuries-Old Mysteryarrow
Hot As The Sun? People Are Still Confused About The Titan Implosionarrow

Neutrinos interact seldomly, but those interactions lead to a flash of light when they happen. So, the IceCube collaboration placed thousands of detectors within one cubic kilometer (0.24 cubic miles) of clear pristine ice within an Antarctic glacier to see the most energetic of these events.

When neutrinos interact with ice, they can leave directional trails that can be followed back to their source, like the one tracked back to Blazar TXS 0506+056. However, other signals in the detectors are more like fuzzy balls. Still high-energy neutrinos, but with less of a precise origin. Using machine learning algorithms to unravel the origin of over 60,000 neutrinos events, researchers were able to show that they come from different areas of the Milky Way.

Advertisement

“High energy neutrinos are produced in environments where particles are accelerated to extreme energies. Detecting high energy neutrinos from the Milky Way points to the fact that nature's accelerators exist in our own galaxy,” Dr O'Sullivan told IFLScience. “Neutrinos can be used to view obscured and dusty environments that we cannot see using light, and so the fact that we can measure neutrinos from the Milky Way means that there is huge potential to learn more about our own galaxy in a complementary way to viewing it through traditional telescopes alone.”

The discovery of these neutrinos is not shocking. High-energy neutrinos and gamma-rays are produced in similar environments, such as the remnants of supernovae – what’s left behind from the explosion of massive stars. The distribution is consistent with where the galaxy’s cosmic rays are expected to interact. Still, more work is needed to understand where these energetic but intangible particles come from.

“The exact source of these neutrinos is still under study, but they are thought to be from old supernovae. Studying these neutrinos can tell us more about how supernova remnants behave and about how high energy particles interact in our galactic environment," O'Sullivan explained.

Advertisement

The research is published in the journal Science.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • Astronomy,

  • IceCube,

  • neutrino,

  • neutrino detector,

  • neutrino astronomy

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

First Significant Evidence Of Gravitational Wave Background Using Galaxy-Sized DetectorAn artist impression showing a supermassive black hole binary, pulsars and waves altering space-time
spaceAstronomy

First Significant Evidence Of Gravitational Wave Background Using Galaxy-Sized Detector

clockJun 29 2023
comments1
share140
Proving Fermat’s Last Theorem: 2 Mathematicians Explain How Building Bridges Within The Discipline Helped Solve A Centuries-Old MysteryFermat's last theroem
spaceSpace and Physics

Proving Fermat’s Last Theorem: 2 Mathematicians Explain How Building Bridges Within The Discipline Helped Solve A Centuries-Old Mystery

clockJun 28 2023
comments2
share80
Hot As The Sun? People Are Still Confused About The Titan ImplosionThe Sun, on a black background.
spaceSpace and Physics

Hot As The Sun? People Are Still Confused About The Titan Implosion

clockJun 28 2023
comments6
share230