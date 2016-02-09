Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Galactic Center’s Gamma Rays Are Not From Dark Matter"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

Galactic Center’s Gamma Rays Are Not From Dark Matter

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

1164 Galactic Center’s Gamma Rays Are Not From Dark Matter
All-sky Map of the Milky Way in Gamma-rays by Fermi. NASA

Science often asks more questions that one can answer and often the answers lead to even more questions. In that vein, last week one of the mysteries of our galaxy has just got a little bit more mysterious.

Two papers, published in Physics Review Letters, looked at the emission of powerful gamma rays from the center of the Milky Way. It was expected that a large fraction of these powerful photons is produced by dark matter, but both studies indicated the emissions are from a different astrophysical source altogether – fast-rotating stars called pulsars.

Advertisement

The center of the Milky Way is a complex place. It’s a dense region with star clusters, gas clouds, and a supermassive black hole called Sagittarius A*. As dark matter is thought to only interact gravitationally, astronomers have postulated that it should be found in abundance in dense regions such as the galactic center.

Dark Matter is thought to make up 85 percent of all the matter in the universe, so the researchers looked at dense regions hoping to observe a phenomenon predicted by several theories: dark matter annihilation. If two particles of dark matter interact with each other they would annihilate and convert into pure energy, the gamma ray photons which astronomers detected. If dark matter annihilation was widespread as predicted the emissions should be smooth across the center of our galaxy. Instead the teams' statistical analysis of images captured by the Fermi telescope revealed blotchy emissions.

boook svg

Related Stories

Galactic Star Lab Gives Insight Into The Future Of The Sunarrow
Guidelines Proposed For Ethical Commercial Research In Spacearrow
Supernova Detected, Confirmed, And Classified By AI For The First Timearrow

"Our analysis suggests that what we are seeing is evidence for a new astrophysical source of gamma rays at the center of the galaxy," said Mariangela Lisanti, an assistant professor of physics at Princeton and coauthor of one of the papers, in a statement.

"This is a very complicated region of the sky and there are other astrophysical signals that could be confused with dark matter signals."

Advertisement

Since the researchers didn’t observe the even gamma ray signals they expected of dark matter annihilation, they think the gamma rays must be produced by different sources of high-energy radiation, most likely the fast-rotating stars known as pulsars. These stars pack the mass of the Sun in just a few kilometers in diameter and they spin on their axis hundreds of times per second. This phenomenon, combined with strong magnetic fields, creates a lighthouse effect, meaning these stars appear to pulsate.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • dark matter,

  • pulsar,

  • gamma ray

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Galactic Star Lab Gives Insight Into The Future Of The SunThe magnification of the star cluster image shows the faint central star (marked by a green circle).
spaceSpace and Physics

Galactic Star Lab Gives Insight Into The Future Of The Sun

clock8 hours ago
Guidelines Proposed For Ethical Commercial Research In SpaceCommercial space ventures are coming and will want to fly scientific experiments on board, but can they be trusted to do it ethically
spaceAstronomy

Guidelines Proposed For Ethical Commercial Research In Space

clock9 hours ago
share22
Supernova Detected, Confirmed, And Classified By AI For The First TimeA deep-space image of the galaxy where the supernova occurred showing several distant galaxies
spaceAstronomy

Supernova Detected, Confirmed, And Classified By AI For The First Time

clock10 hours ago
share41