Further Georgia Guidestones Mystery After Authorities Dig For The Time Capsule

The Georgia Guidestones – often referred to as "America's Stonehenge" given that they were standing up rocks, and the USA is only about 10 days old in comparison to other nations – were a pretty weird creation.

Advertisement Advertisement

The granite pillars (RIP) were put in place in 1980 by a group of people who believed that societal collapse was imminent due to nuclear war, and guidestones were needed to preserve aspects of humanity for the generations that followed.

On the stones were written some rather practical advice (except for in no circumstances during a nuclear war should you use conditioner on your hair), including the following principles for rebuilding society:

Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature. Guide reproduction wisely – improving fitness and diversity. Unite humanity with a living new language. Rule passion – faith – tradition – and all things with tempered reason. Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts. Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court. Avoid petty laws and useless officials. Balance personal rights with social duties. Prize truth – beauty – love – seeking harmony with the infinite. Be not a cancer on the Earth – Leave room for nature – Leave room for nature.

As well as this, there was – before the stones were bombed last week – an inscription referring to a time capsule buried beneath the monument.

The inscriptions referring to a time capsule were unfinished, telling post-apocalyptic onlookers that a capsule was "placed six feet below this spot on [blank]" which should "be opened on [blank]".

Advertisement Advertisement

Following the destruction of the stones, a viral post explained that authorities had dug up the time capsule, and found a copy of Playboy, an eight track tape of Saturday Night Fever and a bag of 1,734 Quaaludes.

As fun as this is, it is merely a joke about what everybody loved in 1979. Authorities did, in fact, dig down for the time capsule and found... nothing.

"There was no hole. There was no nothing. It was a slab of concrete on top of dirt," police Lt. Shane Allen told The Epoch Times. He added that the Earth around the capsule looked undisturbed and that there had been attempts in the past to dig it out, though these had appeared to fail.

Advertisement Advertisement

For now, and likely for always, we do not know what happened to the time capsule, or if one was buried in the first place. But we can say with certainty that it wasn't smote by god.