Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy

Four Moons Of Uranus Might Have Oceans

Ocean worlds might be even more common in the outer solar system than previously thought.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockPublished
comments1Comment
share1Shares
Uranus is surrounded by its four major rings and 10 of its 27 known moons in this color-added view that uses data taken by the Hubble Space Telescope in 1998.

View of Uranus and its moons from Hubble. Image Credit: NASA/JPL/STScI

Moons and dwarf planets with buried oceans are fascinating worlds – the presence of an ocean implies internal activity, and there could be a chance that they are habitable. There is a lot we don’t know about their formation and evolution. New studies suggest that they could be a lot more common, including around the planet Uranus.

Thinking of icy moons, we usually immediately consider Europa or Enceladus. They have a deep ocean underneath a (relatively) thin ice shell. But there is evidence of ocean-like activity on so many moons and dwarf planets that scientists decided to take a second look at data collected by Voyager 2 as it flew by Uranus in 1986.

Advertisement

Using better models than were available back then and combining them with ground-based observations, the team set out to understand the interior of Uranus’ five major moons: Ariel, Umbriel, Titania, Oberon, and Miranda. Apart from the smallest, Miranda, the modeling for the other four supports the idea of a deep ocean underneath a thick layer of ice. 

infographic showing the moonsand where there likely is an ocean layer in four of Uranus’ major moons: Ariel, Umbriel, Titania, and Oberon. Salty – or briny – oceans lie under the ice and atop layers of water-rich rock and dry rock. Miranda is too small to retain enough heat for an ocean layer.
Four out of five of the largest moons of Uranus might have an ocean. Image Credit: NASA/JPL Caltech

 

Related Stories
boook svgThe Mysterious Interior Of The Moon Has Been Revealed At Last
boook svgShadows Of Forming Planets Tracked By Hubble
boook svgMap Of The Universe’s Growth Says Einstein’s Gravity Is Right – But A Major Issue Remains

“When it comes to small bodies – dwarf planets and moons – planetary scientists previously have found evidence of oceans in several unlikely places, including the dwarf planets Ceres and Pluto, and Saturn’s moon Mimas,” lead author Julie Castillo-Rogez of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in a statement. “So there are mechanisms at play that we don’t fully understand. This paper investigates what those could be and how they are relevant to the many bodies in the solar system that could be rich in water but have limited internal heat.”

The models were informed by observations from four other missions. NASA’s Galileo studied Jupiter and its moons, Dawn visited asteroid Vesta and dwarf planet Ceres, New Horizons flew by Pluto and Charon, and Cassini studied Saturn’s system. The moons of Uranus are between the size of Pluto and Ceres.

Advertisement

A crucial element for the model is establishing how porous the moons are. The researchers are interested in understanding if these moons could keep internal heat – if they can’t, oceans will freeze over. Titania and Oberon, the largest moons, could have oceans warm enough to be habitable.

Ariel and even little Miranda have evidence of geologically recent surface changes. Miranda is too small to have kept much internal heat, but Ariel might have ice volcanos. These moons clearly have potential, but major questions remain about how well these models describe these icy worlds.

“We need to develop new models for different assumptions on the origin of the moons in order to guide planning for future observations,” Castillo-Rogez explained.

The work is published in the Journal of Geophysical Research Planets.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • uranus,

  • Astronomy,

  • ariel,

  • ocean world,

  • icy moon,

  • Oberon,

  • Titania,

  • umbriel

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

The Mysterious Interior Of The Moon Has Been Revealed At LastThe full moon during a penumbral eclipse
spaceAstronomy

The Mysterious Interior Of The Moon Has Been Revealed At Last

clockMay 5 2023
Shadows Of Forming Planets Tracked By HubbleThis artist's concept is based on Hubble Space Telescope images of gas-and-dust disks around the young star TW Hydrae. Hubble Space Telescope photos show shadows sweeping across the disks encircling the system. The interpretation is these shadows are from slightly inclined inner disks that block starlight from reaching the outer disk, and therefore are casting a shadow. The disks are slightly inclined to each other due to the gravitational pull of unseen planets warping the disk structure.
spaceAstronomy

Shadows Of Forming Planets Tracked By Hubble

clockMay 5 2023
comments1
share92
Map Of The Universe’s Growth Says Einstein’s Gravity Is Right – But A Major Issue RemainsThe map show the microwave sky with the milkyway as a line that looks like a parabola and three region have the orange and purple colors are where ACT observed
spaceAstronomy

Map Of The Universe’s Growth Says Einstein’s Gravity Is Right – But A Major Issue Remains

clockMay 4 2023
share200