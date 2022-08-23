Advertisement

Space and PhysicsAstronomy

Fly Into The Heart Of The Cartwheel Galaxy In This Awesome Video

The visualization takes you from Earth to the distant galaxy at the speed of thought.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockAug 23 2022, 14:56 UTC
The JWST NIRCam and MIRI composite image of the Cartwheel galaxy in all its glory. Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team
The JWST NIRCam and MIRI composite image of the Cartwheel galaxy in all its glory. Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team

The stunning observation of the Cartwheel galaxy by JWST has revealed the exceptional ability that the latest space observatory has. The birthplace of new stars, the hot gas, and the activity of the supermassive black hole are all shining in this incredible photograph. But there’s more. Now you can sit back, relax, and fly towards that galaxy like a starship captain thanks to a video reconstruction that takes you from here to there.

It is located 500 million light-years away and you’ll start by passing a lot of nearby stars and the odd galaxy until the cartwheel galaxy and some near and far galaxies come into view and get closer and closer. The released image itself was incredible but seeing in the video how a little speck of darkness becomes a galaxy 145,000 light-years across is absolutely mind-blowing.

The Cartwheel is a galaxy merger. It underwent a bullseye-style collision with a smaller companion within the last one billion years, causing the spiral arms that would be expected for such a galaxy to disappear into two expanding circles. And the “spokes” are the galaxy slowly trying to reform its normal spiral shape. This is a process that will last for millions of years so we can continue to enjoy the incredible object for a long time yet.

Space and PhysicsAstronomy

  • galaxies,

  • JWST,

  • Astronomy

More Space and Physics Stories

The Most Distant Known Single Star Is Probably Two – And They Are Hot!Zoomed in and annotated JWST image of Earendel. Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Cosmic Spring JWST
Astronomy

The Most Distant Known Single Star Is Probably Two – And They Are Hot!

clockAug 23 2022
Mysterious Missing Carbon Monoxide May Have Been Hiding In Planet-Forming DisksArtist’s illustration of a planetary disk, a region of dust and gas where planets form. The zoom-in insert displays carbon monoxide molecules in the ice phase. Credit: M.Weiss/Center for Astrophysics | Harvard &Smithsonian
Astronomy

Mysterious Missing Carbon Monoxide May Have Been Hiding In Planet-Forming Disks

clockAug 23 2022
NASA Remixes Sounds Of A Black Hole And It's Creepy As HellPurple swirling gas clouds surround a black hole with a jet oflight coming out from the middle and shoting out in acircular motion
physics

NASA Remixes Sounds Of A Black Hole And It's Creepy As Hell

clockAug 23 2022