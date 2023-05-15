Advertisement

humansHumans

Florida Professor Breaks Record For Longest Time Living Underwater

It's been 74 long days.

author

Jack Dunhill

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

Jack is a Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer for IFLScience, with a degree in Medical Genetics specializing in Immunology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

clockPublished
florida keys

Dituri's home for the past 74 days and the next month. 

Image credit: Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO

A professor from Florida has broken the world record for longest time submerged underwater without depressurization, after remaining down there for 74 days. Joseph Dituri, also known as "Dr Deep Sea", remained in a scuba lodge under the Florida Keys and broke the previous record of just over 73 days, set in exactly the same location in 2014. According to Dituri, the 74th day wasn’t much different from the first. 

Despite breaking the record comfortably, he’s staying exactly where he is. Dituri now plans to break 100 days in the lodge to complete a mission he calls Project Neptune 100. 

Advertisement

The challenge was made even more difficult because the lodge is not pressurized to account for the increased underwater pressure, meaning Dituri is subject to the full experience while under there. He is entirely alone, marking a difference from the previous record holders who completed the feat with two people. How did he stay sane in complete isolation for two and a half months? Dituri has a strict underwater regime. 

According to APNews, he has microwave-prepared meals, a daily exercise routine of pushups and resistance bands, and – of course – does a lot of science. The project aims to understand how the human body copes with the increased pressure over a long period of time, so he subjects himself to a lot of physiological monitoring to ensure nothing goes unchecked. The end goal of Dituri’s research is for humans to “populate the world’s oceans” so that we can “take care of them”. 

Related Stories
boook svgWhy Are There 360 Degrees In A Circle, Instead Of Something Useful Like 100?
boook svgHow And When The World Will End, According To The Aztec Sun Stone
boook svgThe Cave-Dwelling Skeleton Of "The Crystal Maiden" Is A Glistening Enigma

For now, it’s back to the same routine as the last few months for the professor, who says there’s still a lot of science to do – we’d rather him than us. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumans
  • tag

  • pressure,

  • deep sea,

  • underwater,

  • depressurization

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

Why Are There 360 Degrees In A Circle, Instead Of Something Useful Like 100?A pair of compasses on top of transparent geometry tools
humansHumans

Why Are There 360 Degrees In A Circle, Instead Of Something Useful Like 100?

clockMay 15 2023
share150
How And When The World Will End, According To The Aztec Sun StoneA close up of an Aztec calendar stone.
humansancient ancestors

How And When The World Will End, According To The Aztec Sun Stone

clockMay 12 2023
comments6
share230
The Cave-Dwelling Skeleton Of "The Crystal Maiden" Is A Glistening EnigmaCrystal Maiden skeleton in the Actun Tunichil Muknal (ATM) cave in Belize covered in calcite.
humansHumans

The Cave-Dwelling Skeleton Of "The Crystal Maiden" Is A Glistening Enigma

clockMay 12 2023
share140