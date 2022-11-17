Advertisement

Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg Is No Longer YouTube's Most Popular Creator

The king is dead, long live the king.

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

clockNov 17 2022, 12:03 UTC
A golden YouTube logo.
He has finally hit 112 million subscribers. Image credit: DestroLove/shutterstock.com

Swedish YouTuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, better known to his fans as PewDiePie, is no longer the video platform's most-popular creator.

PewDiePie, largely famous for his videos where he plays through and comments on video games, became the first individual on YouTube to surpass 100 million subscribers in 2019, a year when his videos secured more than 4 billion views. Just a few short years later, PewDiePie has been usurped as the most-subscribed individual YouTuber, by Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast.

MrBeast is a YouTube personality famous for expensive stunts (he once recreated a real-life Squid Game, costing about $2 million to make and with $1.5 million prize money) and philanthropic videos. Three months ago, MrBeast hit 100 million subscribers, and celebrated by giving that 100 millionth subscriber an island.

On Wednesday, Mr Beast reached 112 million subscribers, surpassing PewDiePie's respectable 111 million. The YouTuber is not the site's most popular channel, however, but the top individual creator. The title of most popular channel overall goes to T-Series, an Indian music label. Second is Cocomelon - Nursery Rhymes, and third is Sony Entertainment India

Mr Beast and PewDiePie come in at fourth and fifth as most popular YouTube channels overall.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

