Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"FDA Bans The Sale Of Antibacterial Soaps"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicine
clockPUBLISHED

FDA Bans The Sale Of Antibacterial Soaps

author

Josh Davis

author

Josh Davis

Staff Writer

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Staff Writer

Antibacterial soap

The FDA claim that antibacterial soaps may be doing more harm than good. Brian A Jackson/Shutterstock

Antibacterial soaps may claim to kill 99.99 percent of all bacteria, but their days are numbered in the US. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now banned all products claiming to be “antibacterial” or “antimicrobial”, stating that the health claims are false and that they are no better than regular soap and warm water.

“Consumers may think antibacterial washes are more effective at preventing the spread of germs, but we have no scientific evidence that they are any better than plain soap and water,” explains Janet Woodcock, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, in a statement. “In fact, some data suggests that antibacterial ingredients may do more harm than good over the long-term.”

Advertisement

The FDA proposed a ban on the products back in 2013, but has since given the manufacturers three years to supply the evidence to back up their claims. What they found was that the evidence supplied was either unsatisfactory or that the companies had simply ignored their request. On the back of this lack of evidence, in addition to the suggestion that some of the chemicals used in certain products may be disrupting hormones, the FDA has decided to ban any antibacterial soap that has one or more of 19 particular chemicals.

One of these is the chemical triclosan. Developed back in the 1960s for use in hospitals, the antimicrobial was later added to liquid soaps in the 1980s and marketed to consumers for household protection. But recent studies have linked long-term exposure of triclosan to altered microbiomes in human guts, which can have adverse health problems. Not only that, but while it may be effective at killing bacteria, the organisms need to be in contact with the chemical for much longer than the period of time it takes to wash your hands.  

What antibacterial soaps are thought to do, however, is to expose potentially harmful bacteria to sublethal levels of chemicals such as triclosan, which at the right concentration would usually kill them. This has the rather undesirable effect of driving antibiotic resistance in these organisms, as they are able to overcome the lower concentrations of the chemicals and then pass the resistance on, something that is of major concern globally.

The FDA is not saying that people should stop washing their hands, simply that “washing with plain soap and running water remains one of the most important steps consumers can take to avoid getting sick and to prevent spreading germs to others.” Many manufacturers, such as Proctor & Gamble, have already started phasing out the use of many of the chemicals from their products, but the new ruling from the FDA means that this now must be completed by next year.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicine
  • tag

  • bacteria,

  • fda,

  • antibiotic resistance,

  • soap,

  • antibacterial,

  • antimicrobial

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Spider Venom That Causes Big Boners Could Be A New ViagraCloseup of the infamous Brazilian wandering or banana spider Phoneutria nigriventer (Araneae: Ctenidae), a medically important spider photographed on yellow bananas.
healthhealth

Spider Venom That Causes Big Boners Could Be A New Viagra

clock21 hours ago
comments1
share260
Some Meditators Can Switch Off Their Consciousness For Up To Seven DaysMeditation consciousness
healthneuroscience

Some Meditators Can Switch Off Their Consciousness For Up To Seven Days

clockYesterday
comments4
share110
This Is How Many Cells There Are In The Human BodyCross section of human skin tissue under microscope
healthHealth and Medicine

This Is How Many Cells There Are In The Human Body

clockYesterday
comments1
share48