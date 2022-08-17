Family Finds Human Remains Packed In Suitcase From Auction Lot In New Zealand

A New Zealand family discovered more than they bargained for, discovering human remains packed into suitcases after purchasing a storage lot and trailer full of unknown items at auction. The police have since attended the residence and launched a homicide inquiry over the mysterious remains, though the family is not thought to be implicated.

The family had removed the suitcases from Safe Store Papatoetoe and took them to their home in South Auckland to rummage through them. However, neighbors stated there was suddenly a “wicked smell” emanating from the household.

One neighbor, a former crematorium worker, knew the smell all too well. “I knew straight away and I thought where is that coming from,” said the neighbor in a statement to NZ media outlet Stuff.

Forensic teams and police surrounded the area and examined the remains on Thursday, and stated they hope to identify the deceased and notify next of kin. The cordon has now been lifted, though the police have not made any official statements on the origin or nature of the remains.

Former police officer and crisis negotiator Lance Burdett told the New Zealand Herald that "It's a small country. We have very few unsolved homicides, we have a handful of them, you can count them. So I'm quite hopeful."

A director of Safe Store Limited told 9News that "We won't say anything because it is under police investigation and we are co-operating with police."