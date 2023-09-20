Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Extraordinary Photo Of Snake With Fish Stuck In Its Throat Hints At Bigger Problem"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Extraordinary Photo Of Snake With Fish Stuck In Its Throat Hints At Bigger Problem

For goodness' snake!

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Creative Services Assistant

share69Shares
Snake from the side with it's mouth wide open. Tail of a fish sticking out of its mouth as the snake tries to swallow. Grey rocks in the background.

Instant regret. 

Image courtesy of Nicolas Fuento

Snakes are famous for being able to get their jaws around just about anything, from eggs to birds and even centipedes. However, one snake in France bit off much more than it could chew, and that might be just the beginning of the story.

Two extraordinary images captured by herpetologist Nicolas Fuento show a viperine snake (Natrix maura) with a species of fish called a ruffe (Gymnocephalus cernua) wedged in its throat. The encounter happened at the Lac de Carcès in southeast France. 

Advertisement
Snake with its mouth open wide with the tail end of a fish sticking out. Grey rocks and the rest of the snake in the background.
The dorsal spines of the fish prevented the snake from swallowing.
Image courtesy of Nicolas Fuento


While you might think the snake was just unlucky in choosing the wrong fish dinner, the reality is a little more complicated. Viperine snakes typically feed on small fish species. This ruffe is a species native to large parts of Europe and Asia, including France. However, it is invasive, spread by human-made canals or escaping from bait buckets used by anglers. The team believe that this was a failed predation attempt by the snake on an invasive species.

The snake attempted to expel the fish from its esophagus for several minutes until Fuento removed it. The fish had died, but the snake appeared to be fine and moved away into the undergrowth. The dorsal spines from the fish had lodged in the upper part of the wall of the esophagus.

The fish after removal from the snake's mouth. Dorsal spines visible and held by fingers. Grey rock background.
The ruffe did not survive the ordeal.
Image courtesy of Nicolas Fuento


The two co-authors wrote in the study, “Although in several cases snakes can survive injuries caused by fish spines, we cannot confirm that in this case the snake would have survived without our aid.”

The researchers suggest that instances of fish-eating snakes preying on invasive fish species are becoming more widespread, and it's known that they can result in the death of the snake. Fish-eating species being killed by their prey accounts for 26 percent of snake mortality, but invasive species present a newer, real threat to the survival of native fish-eating snake species. 

Advertisement

The study is published in Herpetology Notes.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • fish,

  • animals,

  • snakes,

  • France,

  • predation,

  • invasive species

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

The Sahara Transforms Into A Lush And Green Land Every 21,000 YearsTuareg with camels walk thru the desert on the western part of The Sahara Desert in Morocco. The Sahara Desert is the world's largest hot desert.
natureenvironment

The Sahara Transforms Into A Lush And Green Land Every 21,000 Years

clock8 hours ago
share120
Say Hello To The Beefalo, A Hybrid Blend Of Cows And Buffalobeefalo
natureanimals

Say Hello To The Beefalo, A Hybrid Blend Of Cows And Buffalo

clock8 hours ago
share260
Tasmanian Tiger Specimen Provides The First RNA From An Extinct SpeciesSomehow this Tasmanian tiger (thylacine) ended up in Sweden and now RNA from it has been sequenced, the first time from an extinct species
natureanimals

Tasmanian Tiger Specimen Provides The First RNA From An Extinct Species

clock9 hours ago
share89