Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy

Exclusive: More Phosphine Has Been Detected Even Deeper In Venus’s Atmosphere

The peculiar molecule is considered a biosignature but can also form without the presence of life.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockPublished
comments3Comments
share210Shares
An image of Venus that highlights its cloud formations

Venus seen by Mariner 10.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Three years ago astronomers announced they had found the molecule phosphine in the clouds of Venus. On Earth, phosphine is linked to biological activity, aka life. Astronomers were not expecting it and its presence coudn't be explained. What followed was a flurry of excitement and then debate on whether the molecule had really been found. Now, the team has announced today further evidence of phosphine not just in the higher atmosphere but all the way down to the clouds.

Team leader Professor Jane Greaves from the University of Cardiff teased this data collection last year, explaining that they had extra robustness in the discovery data as it was from a different instrument, and they could also see how the phosphine changes over time. Today she presented their findings at the National Astronomy Meeting 2023.

Advertisement

“We've made quite a lot of progress since we got the first data in 2017," Professor Greaves told IFLScience. "We have got five different times we've discovered the phosphine now, so we can really start to look at how it's behaving. It's not so much about finding it, it’s about whether it changes over time and what that might mean."

When they first announced their discovery in 2020, the team revealed their findings came from two independent observations of the signal, however, a follow-up study, which included members of the original team, failed to find the molecule – although they conceded they looked in the tops of the clouds and that didn't rule out phosphine in the deeper layers.

boook svg

Related Stories

JWST Snaps Galaxy Positively Popping With Superbubblesarrow
Reddest Planet Ever Seen Explains Newly Forming Star System’s Spiral Armsarrow
JWST Spots Most Distant Active Supermassive Black Hole Yetarrow

The new data, collected using the James Clark Maxwell Telescope (JCMT) in Hawaii, is reported to be comprehensive, showing evidence of phosphine high in the Venusian atmosphere, but also lower on top of its clouds. This suggests to the team that the phosphine comes either from the clouds or below them.

“Finding it there shows that there really is a source either in the clouds or below the clouds," Professor Greaves explained. "And that's really interesting because the clouds are the interesting part… because there might be a possibility, a long shot, that there might be some kind of living organisms there.” 

Advertisement

The possibility of life is exciting, of course, and generated many "life found on Venus" headlines back in 2020, although currently, there is no direct evidence that this is the case. But the team does think that some of the data strengthens this unlikely scenario. For example, the amount of phosphine doesn’t change that much across the various observations. As a comparison, sulfur dioxide, which is believed to be related to volcanism on Venus, can vary wildly – more than 10 times from year to year or even shorter timescales.

“The Phosphine seems to be only varying at most by maybe up to about twice as much, or down to about half as much. It is not really variable, and I think that's important in the context of interpretations,” Professor Greaves told IFLScience.

The team will continue to investigate the mysterious molecule on Venus and are looking forward to the upcoming missions to the "morning star". NASA has multiple Venus missions planned (although one is now delayed) and the European Space Agency has one to study its atmosphere. But Greaves and her team are most excited about a smaller mission from the Breakthrough Initiatives that aim to send a smaller probe to investigate the clouds themselves for phosphine and the possibility of life. 

It looks like the days of Earth's hellish twin keeping its secrets are numbered. 

Advertisement

Professor Greaves presented their findings at the National Astronomical Meeting 2023.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • venus,

  • Astronomy,

  • Venus Atmosphere,

  • phosphine

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

JWST Snaps Galaxy Positively Popping With SuperbubblesIn this image Watkins and team have combined MIRI 7.7micron JWST (red) with MUSE Halpha (green) and HST b band (blue) to show the connections between young stars and the ionised gas they produce, which results in large cavities in JWST data called superbubbles. This is the first detailed view of these bubbles and shows us how young stars impact the surrounding cold gas.
spaceAstronomy

JWST Snaps Galaxy Positively Popping With Superbubbles

clockJul 6 2023
Reddest Planet Ever Seen Explains Newly Forming Star System’s Spiral ArmsSimulation of the spiral arms in a protoplanetary disk like MWC 758 and the planet shepherding them
spaceAstronomy

Reddest Planet Ever Seen Explains Newly Forming Star System’s Spiral Arms

clockJul 6 2023
JWST Spots Most Distant Active Supermassive Black Hole YetA zoomed-in view of images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope in near-infrared light for the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science (CEERS) Survey.
spaceAstronomy

JWST Spots Most Distant Active Supermassive Black Hole Yet

clockJul 6 2023
comments1
share49