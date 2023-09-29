Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Exceptional 3,000-Year-Old Arrow With A Quartzite Head Recovered From Melting Ice"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
clockPUBLISHED

Exceptional 3,000-Year-Old Arrow With A Quartzite Head Recovered From Melting Ice

This Bronze Age arrow is remarkably well preserved for something so old.

Russell is a Science Writer with IFLScience and has a PhD in the History of Science, Medicine and Technology

Dr. Russell Moul

Russell is a Science Writer with IFLScience and has a PhD in the History of Science, Medicine and Technology

Dr. Russell Moul

Science Writer

Russell is a Science Writer with IFLScience and has a PhD in the History of Science, Medicine and Technology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Science Writer

The photo shows a close up of the arrowhead in situ in the Norwegian mountains. The arrow head is pointing out of the ground, revealing the fine fibers used to secure the quartzite to the shaft.

Archaeologists have recovered another amazing specimen that was revealed as ancient mountain ice continues to melt.

Image courtesy of Espen Finstad/secretsoftheice.com

Archaeologists with the Secrets of the Ice project have discovered an ancient arrow that was preserved in ice for 3,000 years. The specimen displays its quartzite head, the fibers used to fasten it to the shaft, and the arrow’s feather fletching. It is a remarkable find.

The Secrets of the Ice project is run by archaeologists who rescue artifacts from the Jotunheimen Mountains of central Norway's Oppland region. Over the last decade, the team has recovered thousands of specimens from glaciers and ice patches that are melting because of climate change. As the ice melts, it is revealing more and more information about ancient peoples who used to hunt and live in these mountains.  

Advertisement

Although the material revealed by the disappearing ice is yielding amazingly preserved artifacts, it is nevertheless a complicated situation. Not only is this the result of human impact on the planet, but the newly exposed artifacts themselves can quickly deteriorate if they are not recovered quickly. 

The arrow was discovered on September 13, 2023, by Espen Finstad, an Ice glacial archaeologist who was monitoring a newly exposed area along the edge of the ice. 

According to their analysis, the arrow shaft is made of birch, and it still had its fletching – the feathery bits at the end of the arrow that help stabilize its flight. Under normal conditions, the fletching on historical arrows would rot away over time, but this example is completely preserved. 

The arrow’s head is made from quartzite, which comes from quartz-rich sandstone or chert that has been exposed to high temperatures and pressures. The head has been covered in pitch, probably from birch charcoal, which was used to help secure it to the smooth arrow shaft. 

Advertisement

“Arrows with preserved arrowheads still attached are not uncommon during the Iron Age on our ice sites,” Lars Pilø, the archaeologist who heads the Secrets of the Ice project, told Live Science, “but this early they are very rare."

Although its details are well preserved, the arrow itself has not remained whole. It is likely that the pressure of the ice caused it to snap into three distinct pieces.  

It is likely that this arrow was used for hunting reindeer. It and similar discoveries are extremely important for historical research. They provide a wide range of information for archaeologists, which can tell us about hunting behaviors in these high-altitude locations.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
  • tag

  • archaeology,

  • bronze age,

  • Norway,

  • weapons,

  • ancient ancestors,

  • arrow heads

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

How An Engraving Of A Bicycle Ended Up In An Ancient Indian TempleA sculpture in stone of a person riding a bicycle.
humansHumans

How An Engraving Of A Bicycle Ended Up In An Ancient Indian Temple

clock15 minutes ago
Ancient Roman Political Slogans And A Final Sacrifice Found In Pompeii HouseA fresco in white and red showing several letter but barely visible (an A, an L, and R, and S) in reference to the political campaign of Aulus Rustius Verus.
humansancient ancestors

Ancient Roman Political Slogans And A Final Sacrifice Found In Pompeii House

clock38 minutes ago
Ancient Egyptians Used To Joke That A Pyramid Was Built By A ProstituteEgypt pyramids prostitute joke
humansancient ancestors

Ancient Egyptians Used To Joke That A Pyramid Was Built By A Prostitute

clock1 hour ago