European Sex Championship: Is Sweden Really Going To Turn Sex Into A Competitive Sport?

Oh you think you're good at sex? Maybe the best in the world? Well you may finally have a chance to put your money and several other things where your mouth is, because the Swedish Sex Federation is attempting to launch a competitive international sex competition.

According to several viral posts and a few recent news reports, the "European Sex Championship" is set to take place on June 8, featuring matches between competitors from 16 different countries. According to the reports, judges from the Swedish Sex Federation would look at "seduction, body massages, exploring erotic zones, prelude, oral sex, penetration, endurance, physical appearance, pose execution, creativity in position changes, and the number of orgasms within a given time to determine who wins."

Just like in regular Olympic events, contestants would be marked on difficulty of the attempted maneuver and the execution, as well as artistic performance.

Unfortunately for anyone about to quit their job and go full-time competitive sex, the above reports are incorrect. While organizers were hoping to run a competitive sex competition as a sport, ultimately it was rejected on the grounds that the application was incomplete.

"Due to the fact that the application was incomplete, the applicant association was instructed to supplement the application and thus remedy the deficiencies," the National Sports Confederation said in a press release. "The applicant association has not complied with the order and the deficiencies are such that the application cannot be examined in substance [and] the application must therefore be rejected without examination on the merits."

The competition is still going ahead on June 8 according to the organizers, but not as an official sport. In a further blow to strip club owner and competition organizer Dragan Bratic, the National Sports Confederation's outgoing chairman Björn Eriksson told Göteborgs-Posten that it was doubtful the sport would meet their requirements if they do submit a complete application.

Since several viral reports claimed that the competition was going ahead anyway, the confederation sought to distance themselves further from it, telling News Checker that it is "false information with the aim of smearing Swedish sports and Sweden".

The Swedish Sex Federation responded, claiming that the body had not yet made sex a sport as it would need to pay for training facilities and referees.

“This year they accept e-sport as a sport. Is sitting in front of computer and playing video games more sport than healthy physical activity that prolongs life? We will let you to make your own conclusion," the Sex Federation told News Checker.

"European Championship in Sex exists, and it is starting on June 8th in Sweden. Is it a sport or not… it is not that important. Euro-vision is also a competition, but it is not a sport."