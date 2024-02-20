Thank you!

Engineers Create Hydrogen-Powered Outboard Engine In World First

Engineers Create Hydrogen-Powered Outboard Engine In World First

Technology
PUBLISHED

Engineers Create Hydrogen-Powered Outboard Engine In World First

Could hydrogen-powered boats be the future?

Edited by Maddy Chapman
A hydrogen motor prototype.

The prototype will be tested later this year.

Image credit: Yamaha/Roush

Manufacturing giant Yamaha Motor have unveiled a prototype they claim is a world first: a hydrogen-powered outboard motor, used to power a motorboat.

The hydrogen-powered engine, exhibited at the 2024 Miami Boat Show, is the result of a collaboration between Yamaha and engineering firm Roush, and part of the company's overall goals to reach carbon neutral targets.

“Yamaha is exploring all possibilities to achieve carbon neutrality, and we’ve made commitments for our operations to be carbon neutral by 2035 and our products to become carbon neutral by 2050. That goal within the marine market can only be reached through an approach that leverages multiple solutions. We believe hydrogen is a viable method of achieving these goals,” Ben Speciale, President of Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, said in a press release

“Yamaha wants to be a leader in this space, and we encourage others in the marine industry to become involved as we look for ways to build infrastructure and new policy around innovations.”

Moving through water, being a lot denser, takes a lot more energy than moving through air. Don't believe us? Try jogging through soup. The hydrogen combustion engine is powerful enough to drive boats through the water, with the added bonus of it being far cleaner than engines using conventional fuel. One challenge though is storing enough H2 to power the engine, given their bulk. Roush worked with Yamaha, shifting around the insides of the prototype and removing non-essential components, to make it fit while still being safe and seaworthy.

While a cool idea and prototype, it still needs to be seen if it can cope with a marine environment, with testing set to take place in summer this year.

"If we don’t look for a new source [of power for boats], we won’t find a new source. Innovation starts by asking questions. It creates a little angst, but at the end of the day good stuff comes out of innovation," Joan Maxwell added. "In the future, as we design boats, if this proves what we think it will, it could be very possible that we are designing hulls around these hydrogen fuel tanks."

