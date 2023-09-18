Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Earthly Electrons Could Be Generating Water On The Moon"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Earthly Electrons Could Be Generating Water On The Moon

Planetary scientists might have found a new mechanism of lunar water formation.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

A photo of the moon half in shadow

Some of the Moon's water might be a consequence of Earth's magnetic field.

Image credit: taffpixture/Shutterstock.com

The Moon has no flowing water, but has plenty of the substance trapped in minerals and even ice. Most of it is created by the effect of the solar wind, the stream of charged particles that comes from the Sun. Hydrogen ions in the solar wind slam into the lunar soil and interact with oxygen to make water. This is the main formation mechanism found by scientists, but it might not be the only one.

Among the alternative sources proposed are the high-energy electrons that can get trapped in the bands of radiation around our planet. The Earth’s magnetic field protects us and is shaped by the action of the solar wind, and our Moon temporarily shares with us a region called the magnetotail. This is the region of the magnetic field opposite the Sun. It is shaped like the wake of a ship and contains high-energy electrons and ions from Earth and the solar wind.

Advertisement

The Moon goes around the Earth every month and it spends about 27 percent of its journey within the magnetotail. The magnetic field in there is such that it is shielded from 99 percent of the solar wind. That period interested a team from the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa.

"This provides a natural laboratory for studying the formation processes of lunar surface water," lead author Shuai Li said in a statement. "When the moon is outside of the magnetotail, the lunar surface is bombarded with solar wind. Inside the magnetotail, there are almost no solar wind protons and water formation was expected to drop to nearly zero."

The team used data from India's Chandrayaan-1 mission across 2008 and 2009. They saw that when the moon entered and exited the magnetotail there was an uptick in water formation, confirming the importance of the solar wind. But being shielded by the solar wind did not mean that water stopped forming. Other processes were also at work.

"To my surprise, the remote sensing observations showed that the water formation in Earth's magnetotail is almost identical to the time when the moon was outside of the Earth's magnetotail," said Li. "This indicates that, in the magnetotail, there may be additional formation processes or new sources of water not directly associated with the implantation of solar wind protons. In particular, radiation by high energy electrons exhibits similar effects as the solar wind protons."

Advertisement

"Altogether, this finding and my previous findings of rusty lunar poles indicate that the mother Earth is strongly tied with its moon in many unrecognized aspects," concluded Li.

The research is published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • moon,

  • magnetosphere,

  • water,

  • solar wind,

  • electrons,

  • magnetic field,

  • Astronomy,

  • lunar water

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

How Supermassive Black Holes Shape Their Galaxies’ ChemistryThe spiral galaxy Messier 77 as observed by ALMA and Hubble. Hydrogen cyanide isotopes (H13CN), shown in yellow, are found only around the black hole at the center. Cyanide radicals (CN), shown in red, follows the bipolar jets. Carbon monoxide isotopes (13CO are in blue
spacechemistry

How Supermassive Black Holes Shape Their Galaxies’ Chemistry

clock2 hours ago
What NASA Said In Their Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Study ReportUFO overhead.
videoVideo
spaceSpace and Physics

What NASA Said In Their Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Study Report

clockYesterday
comments7
share53
An “Avocado” Rock Has Been Spotted On MarsA pair of rocks that look like an avocado split in half.
spaceAstronomy

An “Avocado” Rock Has Been Spotted On Mars

clock2 days ago
comments2
share150