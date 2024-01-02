Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Dry January Might Help Reduce Your Risk Of Cancer"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
clockPUBLISHED

Dry January Might Help Reduce Your Risk Of Cancer

A new report suggests that quitting or cutting back on alcohol can reduce the risk of oral and oesophageal cancers.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

Edited by Maddy Chapman

share87Shares
Woman refusing to drink wine at home.

Dry January began in 2012 and has since seen millions of participants each year.

Image credit: Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock.com

If one of your New Year’s resolutions happens to be staying sober, scientists at the World Health Organization’s (WHO) International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) have some good news for you: not drinking alcohol, or even just cutting back on the bevs, can reduce your risk of some cancers.

There’s already evidence to suggest that alcohol consumption can increase the risk of some cancers; according to WHO estimates, more than 740,000 global cancer cases in 2020 were caused by alcohol use. But as report author Farhad Islami told STAT News, “[W]e wanted to know, what if people stop drinking?”

Advertisement

Islami was part of a group of 15 scientists investigating the impact of reducing or ceasing alcohol intake on cancer risk, reviewing over 90 published studies over the course of four months. From this data, the team discovered that there was sufficient evidence to suggest that cutting back on alcohol could be linked to a reduced risk of oral and oesophageal cancers. There was also limited evidence of a reduction in risk for laryngeal, colorectal, and breast cancers.

One of the key contributors to risk, the researchers found, was a toxin called acetaldehyde. Also known as ethanal, acetaldehyde is produced by the breakdown of alcohol in the liver. It plays a role in nasty hangovers and, as the studies suggested, increases someone’s risk of cancer. Drinking less alcohol reduces exposure to such a carcinogen and thus, the risks that come with it.

In reviewing the studies, the researchers also identified some gaps that, with further investigation, could help improve understanding of the link between quitting alcohol and cancer risk to an even greater degree.

“The issue with the evidence now is that many of the studies that were available just reported the risk for former drinkers without showing when they stopped drinking, how long they stopped drinking, or whether people continued drinking but reduced their consumption,” explained Islami. “We don’t have much data on that. It’d be great to have studies now that ask more questions about the duration of alcohol cessation or reduction.”

Advertisement

The WHO has previously stated that no amount of alcohol consumption is safe for our health, let alone going so hard that the air around you tests positive for alcohol. As such, it’s not just your cancer risk that could see benefit with participation in Dry January – quitting alcohol could also help to improve your brain function, as well as put an end to the dreaded prospect of hangxiety.

The report is published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
  • tag

  • alcohol,

  • cancer,

  • health,

  • drinking,

  • dry january

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

It’s Not Possible To Sweat Out A Hangover And Trying Might Even Make You Feel WorseTired woman sitting and resting after workout. Woman feeling exhausted after training session wiping her sweat from her forehead.
healthhealth

It’s Not Possible To Sweat Out A Hangover And Trying Might Even Make You Feel Worse

clock16 minutes ago
Fascia: The Most Neglected Part Of Our Body Is Finally Starting To Receive AttentionHuman Anatomy Exhibition by Gunther von Hagens at Menschen Museum, Körper Welten Berlin, Germany
healthhealth

Fascia: The Most Neglected Part Of Our Body Is Finally Starting To Receive Attention

clock2 days ago
comments3
share400
UV Nail Polish Dryers Can Damage The DNA In Your HandsSomeone put their hand inside the UV nail dryer.
healthhealth

UV Nail Polish Dryers Can Damage The DNA In Your Hands

clock3 days ago
share540