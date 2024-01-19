Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Do Wind Turbines Stop Working In Freezing Temperatures?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

technologyTechnology
clockPUBLISHED

Do Wind Turbines Stop Working In Freezing Temperatures?

As long as they’re designed with winter in mind, they keep on turning.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

Edited by Francesca Benson

share180Shares
Sunset above a wind turbine on the field in winter

Wouldn’t blame them if they did though, it is a bit chilly outside.

Image credit: Stockr/Shutterstock.com

It’s currently winter in the Northern Hemisphere, and if you’ve seen the news in the last couple of weeks, you’ll know that many countries have been plunged into freezing temperatures. As if convincing your dog to pee outside and avoiding slipping on ice wasn’t enough, some have claimed that the chilly weather can endanger our electricity supply – namely, in the form of wind turbine failure. But as long as they’re weatherproofed, that isn’t the case.

People started kicking off loudly about wind power and winter back in 2021 when Texas experienced historically low temperatures, and with them, a massive power failure. Blame was quickly placed on iced-over wind turbines – and it turned into quite the political debate about the use of renewable energy – but the problem wasn’t with wind power itself. The turbines simply weren’t prepared for such low temperatures.

Advertisement

“The primary issue with the wind turbines in Texas is that such extreme cold weather was not expected based on the historical record of weather, and therefore the developers did not weatherize the wind turbines,” Michael Howland, MIT professor of civil and environmental engineering, told MIT’s Climate Portal. “Wind turbines operate in much colder locations than Texas, and dealing with icing is very straightforward and common through weatherization.”

According to international design standards, wind turbines should be able to operate down to temperatures as low as -20°C (-4°F). However, wind farms operate successfully in places where it can get much chillier than that, like the North Sea, Finland, and Sweden, the latter of which recently experienced a less-than-balmy -41.6°C (-42.8°F).

In countries such as these, wind turbines are designed with what’s known as “cold-weather packages”. These can include heaters for lubricants and the turbine’s bearings, and several different systems covering ice detection, de-icing, anti-icing, and hardened sensors. 

Swedish power company Skellefteå Kraft has created one such package that’s designed to stop ice from even getting a chance to mingle with the blades. “It involves covering the wind turbine’s blades with a thin layer of carbon fibre which is heated when necessary to prevent ice from forming,” the company website explains. “Ice sensors then detect when there is a risk of ice formation and start the de-icing system before ice can be formed.”

Advertisement

Thanks to these features, turbines can keep on spinning in temperatures that would certainly put the rest of us off work. The events in Texas suggest that, with the recent uptick in super cold winters, specialized weather packages might end up being a more widespread necessity. 

“Since extreme weather is increasingly affected by climate change, we may need to revisit which locations require wind turbine weatherization,” said Howland.

All “explainer” articles are confirmed by fact checkers to be correct at time of publishing. Text, images, and links may be edited, removed, or added to at a later date to keep information current.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • wind farms,

  • winter,

  • extreme weather,

  • wind turbines

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

technology

More Technology Stories

Google's Newest AI Beats All But The Best Math OlympiansIllustration of a white android on a blue background with a chip above its head (right) and a human on an orange background with a lightbulb above their head (right)
technologyTechnology

Google's Newest AI Beats All But The Best Math Olympians

clock8 hours ago
share19
Colossus: Never-Before-Seen Photos Show The Computer That Helped Win WW2A black and white photograph of Colossus, the UK's secret code-breaking computer credited with helping the Allies win World War Two.
technologyTechnology

Colossus: Never-Before-Seen Photos Show The Computer That Helped Win WW2

clockYesterday
share110
It's Not Just You, Google Really Has Gotten WorseA woman is typing on Google search engine from a laptop.
technologyTechnology

It's Not Just You, Google Really Has Gotten Worse

clock2 days ago
comments1
share210