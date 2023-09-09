Thank you!

"Devastating Earthquake Hits Morocco Killing Over 600, Damage Reported In Historic Regions"

Devastating Earthquake Hits Morocco Killing Over 600, Damage Reported In Historic Regions

The magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Morocco’s High Atlas Mountains.

Morocco High Atlas Mountain range. Springtime. Blue sky. Bright sunshine.

The earthquake's epicenter is believed to be near the small mountain town of Ighil.

Image credit: Yermakova Iryna/Shutterstock.com

At least 632 people have died following a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco’s High Atlas mountains late on Friday night.

The earthquake hit just after 23:00 local time and measured 7.2 on the Richter scale according to Morocco’s geophysical center, categorizing it as a major earthquake event. Approximately 10 to 20 such major earthquakes occur globally every year, but the relatively shallow depth of last night’s quake, at 18.5 kilometers (11.5 miles), has made it particularly devastating.

Advertisement

State television has reported significant building collapse and residents forced to evacuate their homes onto the streets, including in the nearby capital city of Marrakesh, according to Reuters. There were reports of a mosque collapsing in the historic city of Marrakesh, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The Moroccan interior ministry has confirmed this morning that at least 632 people have died and 329 injured as a result of the earthquake, with a further 51 of those injured in critical condition.

Last night’s quake is the deadliest to strike Morocco since 2004, when a 6.5 magnitude earthquake occurred in the northern coastal city of Al Hoceima, killing over 600 people. The north of the country, including the High Atlas mountains, lies close to the boundary between the African and Eurasian tectonic plates, making it prone to seismic activity.

The article will be updated if new information becomes available.

