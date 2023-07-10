Creationists Claim They've Found The Body Of Goliath, Miss One Obvious Flaw

Being a "young Earth creationist" can't be easy, believing the Earth is 6-12,000 years old despite all evidence to the contrary.

People are often digging up evidence of life going back before 10,000 BCE, or else digging through rock that dates back hundreds of millions of years before God supposedly had a busy week of making everything in existence. Well, now young Earth creationists have hit back with their own groundbreaking "find": the supposed skull of Goliath.

A post about the "credible evidence" notes that it was "found in the wilderness" outside of Rome, and claims it proves that the "theory of evolution was wrong".

As noted by several Twitter users, in the story of David vs Goliath, David approaches the giant and uses a slingshot to smash a stone into his forehead. Given that the force was enough to kill him, you can presume it at least penetrated his skull, a detail missing from the skull "found" (in a remarkable coincidence) by creationists.

It's also unclear why Goliath's head is that big. Accounts from the Bible put the giant at between 2.05 meters (6 feet 9 inches) and 3 meters (9 feet 9 inches), and don't mention Goliath having a head significantly disproportionate to his body. For reference, LeBron James is 2.06 meters, and rocks a far smaller head than the skull photoshopped above. Another question mark around the story is why Goliath would be transported to Rome following his death, especially given the difficulty that would involve.

As well as the lack of evidence for the existence of giant humans, the idea comes up against the "square cube law", which states that as the size of any object grows (be it a cube or a giant hired by the Philistines to smash their enemies) its volume grows faster than its surface area. Your area grows in proportion to the square of your size, whereas your volume scales up in proportion to the cube of your size, a problem for anyone who happens to have any bones.

So as you scale up humans, our volume dramatically increases in proportion to our size, while the cross-section of our muscles and bones are squared. Say you are 18 meters (60 feet) tall – 10 times the height of a 6-foot-tall person – your body would have to support 100 times the volume.

A cubic inch of bone can support 8,600 kilograms (19,000 pounds), which is a lot, but at 18 meters (60 feet) tall it would need to support well over 250,047 kilograms (assuming we're scaling up a 63-kilogram or 10-stone person, the average weight for a human).

This is too much for your bones to take, so if a giant were this tall (or the size the skull above implies) David would be better off simply waiting for the giant's bones to crumble under its enormous weight, making any slingshot action entirely unnecessary and a tad mean.