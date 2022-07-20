Advertisement

Space and PhysicsAstronomy

Clouds In The Milky Way’s Fermi Bubbles Don’t All Come From The Galactic Core

Chemical composition tells a more complex story for the origin of the Fermi Bubbles' high-velocity clouds

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockJul 20 2022, 09:18 UTC
Schematic view of the Fermi Bubbles. Image Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Schematic view of the Fermi Bubbles. Image Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Above and below the plane of the Milky Way, there are two enormous bubbles of hot gas. Their formation is closely linked to the center of our galaxy and the supermassive black hole that lays there. New research now sheds light on the origin of clouds of gas found within the bubbles – with a surprise.

Advertisement

The general idea was that as the bubbles formed, material from the Milky Way's disk was launched into the vast structures, each extending 25,000 light-years from the galaxies. That is roughly how far the solar system is from the center of the Milky Way. 

The work, published In Nature Astronomy, showed that material did come from the disk, but also from the halo.

The Milky Way's halo is the spherical region surrounding its galaxies. Unlike the disk, which is packed with a lot of gas and dust organized in spiral arms, the halo is scarcely populated. The stars orbiting there tend to be more primitive – or we could say pristine. 

Because stars are responsible for creating all the elements in the Universe that are not the primordial hydrogen and helium (plus a dash of lithium), by measuring the chemical composition of these clouds, the team established how polluted they are. From there, they can possibly work out where they came from.

Advertisement

The value measured is called metallicity (as astronomers call everything that is not hydrogen or helium a “metal”) and the Fermi Bubbles' high-velocity clouds have a wide range of metallicity. Some have one-fifth of the metallicity seen in the Sun. This means these clouds have been barely polluted by heavier elements, so are unlikely to originate in a region as active as the Milky Way’s core.

However, others have over three times the metallicity seen in the Sun. Those definitely need lots of stars becoming red giants, and even a few supernovae, to sprinkle these clouds of heavy elements. Hardly the stuff you would find in the more metal-poor halo.

The origin of the clouds is not exactly clear. While the mechanism behind the Fermi Bubbles could play a role, the halo is also a place for the remaining bits of galaxy mergers to be. Some of the stars there used to be in other galaxies that the Milky Way ate eons ago.

Advertisement

[h/t: ScienceNews]

Space and PhysicsAstronomy

  • Milky Way,

  • stars,

  • Astronomy,

  • Fermi Bubbles

More Space and Physics Stories

Pulsed Quantum Bits Behave As If They're Symmetrical In Two Time DimensionsA quantum computer containing laser-manipulated ytterbium ions in ion traps
physics

Pulsed Quantum Bits Behave As If They're Symmetrical In Two Time Dimensions

clockJul 20 2022
JWST Might Have Just Observed The Furthest Away (Therefore Oldest) Galaxy YetArtist impression of JWST on a background with all its targets. Image Credit: ESA, NASA, S. Beckwith (STScI) and the HUDF Team, Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems / STScI / ATG medialab
Astronomy

JWST Might Have Just Observed The Furthest Away (Therefore Oldest) Galaxy Yet

clockJul 20 2022
Cosmic High-Energy Neutrinos Come From The Earth Of Distant GalaxiesArtist impression of a blazar emitting neutrinos. Image credit: Clemson University graduate student Benjamin Amend
Astronomy

Cosmic High-Energy Neutrinos Come From The Earth Of Distant Galaxies

clockJul 20 2022