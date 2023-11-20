Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Chinese Rocket That Crashed Into The Moon Was Carrying A Mystery Object"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Chinese Rocket That Crashed Into The Moon Was Carrying A Mystery Object

"We have no idea what it might have been [...] We probably won't ever know."

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

comments1Comment
share1Shares
The far side of the moon, with Earth in the background, as seen by the moon-orbiting module of the Chang'e 5-T1 mission

The far side of the moon, with Earth in the background, as seen by the moon-orbiting module of the Chang'e 5-T1 mission.

Image credit: Chinese National Space Agency and Chinese Academy of Sciences

A piece of human-made space junk slammed into the far side of the moon last year, initially leaving scientists stumped. After some astronomical detective work, new research argues that it was most likely a Chinese booster rocket – with an unknown object attached to it.

On March 4, 2022, a mysterious object known as WE0913A crashed into the lunar surface, leaving behind an unusually shaped double-crater. While it was initially suspected to be part of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, later evidence suggested it was a booster as part of the Chang'e 5-T1 lunar mission. China, however, denied any involvement. 

Advertisement

Now, scientists at the University of Arizona, California Institute of Technology, Project Pluto, and the Planetary Science Institute hope to put the mystery to bed. 

They mapped the object’s trajectory using ground-based telescope observations and concluded that WE0913A is part of a Chinese Long March rocket body from the Chang'e 5-T1 mission that launched in 2014.

boook svg

Related Stories

Starship Is About To Launch For The Second Timearrow
The Average Color Of The Universe Is A Morning Wake-up Callarrow
Pencil Lead Can Be Turned Into Metaphorical "Gold"arrow

On top of this, they also found evidence that the abandoned rocket stage likely carried an “undisclosed, additional payload.”

The unusual twin crater appears to be the result of a rocket booster that impacted the moon in March 2022.
The unusual twin crater appears to be the result of a rocket booster that impacted the moon in March 2022.
Image Credit: NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University

The team made this claim with two lines of evidence. Firstly, the object did not appear to wobble as it fell to the lunar surface, but rotated in a fairly organized rolling tumble. They argue that this shows that the rocket stage was balanced out with a significantly sized counterweight to the two engines, each of which weighs 544 kilograms (1,200 pounds). 

Advertisement

"Something that's been in space as long as this is subjected to forces from the Earth's and the moon's gravity and the light from the sun. So you would expect it to wobble a little bit, particularly when you consider that the rocket body is a big empty shell with a heavy engine on one side. But this was just tumbling end-over-end, in a very stable way,” Tanner Campbell, first study author and a doctoral student at the University of Arizona Department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering, said in a statement

"We know the booster had an instrument deck mounted to its top end, but those weigh only about [27 kilograms] 60 pounds or so. We performed a torque balance analysis, which showed that this amount of weight would have moved the rocket's center of gravity by a few inches – it wasn't nearly enough to account for its stable rotation. That's what leads us to think that there must have been something more mounted to the front,” he added.

Secondly, the researchers were also struck by the strange overlapping craters it formed, made of an eastern crater about 18 meters (59 feet) in diameter and a western crater about 16 meters (52 feet) in diameter. 

Advertisement

"This is the first time we see a double crater," Campbell explained. "We know that in the case of Chang'e 5 T1, its impact was almost straight down, and to get those two craters of about the same size, you need two roughly equal masses that are apart from each other." 

As for what the undisclosed payload was, Campbell and the team aren’t holding out for any answers.

"Obviously, we have no idea what it might have been – perhaps some extra support structure, or additional instrumentation, or something else," he said. 

"We probably won't ever know."

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • craters,

  • Astronomy,

  • the moon,

  • Space junk

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Starship Is About To Launch For The Second Timerocket sitting high above ground
spaceSpace and Physics

Starship Is About To Launch For The Second Time

clock2 days ago
comments1
share290
The Average Color Of The Universe Is A Morning Wake-up CallLike individual stars, galaxies can come in a variety of colors, representing the average of their stars. The same is true of the universe, but it needs some PR to make it sound good.
spaceAstronomy

The Average Color Of The Universe Is A Morning Wake-up Call

clock2 days ago
comments8
share140
Pencil Lead Can Be Turned Into Metaphorical "Gold"A digital image showing a grid of small metal balls arranged in hexagon shapes and connected by small lines of metal against a metallic background.
spacephysics

Pencil Lead Can Be Turned Into Metaphorical "Gold"

clock2 days ago
share130