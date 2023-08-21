Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Chandrayan-3 Snaps Gorgeous Views Of The Far Side Of The Moon"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

Chandrayan-3 Snaps Gorgeous Views Of The Far Side Of The Moon

Ahead of its attempt to land on the Moon this week, the Indian mission has released new images.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

comments1Comment
share120Shares
The far side of the Moon is seen starkly against the darkness of space

Global view of the far side of the Moon as seen by Artemis I

Image Credit: NASA

India's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land on the surface of the Moon on Wednesday this week. If it can do so successfully, it will be the first lander to safely arrive at the Moon's south pole (RIP Lunar-25) – an area of increasing interest due to the detection of large amounts of ice there. In the meantime, it's sent home some gorgeous photos of the far side of the Moon.

In preparation for the landing, the mission has been carrying out some orbital maneuvers while circling the Moon. While doing so, it snapped some pretty cool pictures of the far side of the Moon, the portion that humans never see. This is because the Moon is tidally locked with our planet, which means it's always showing us the same face.

Advertisement

In a post the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared on X (formerly Twitter), the images are labeled with some of the craters and regions the probe has flown over, including Mare Humboldtianum and Bel'kovich.

The images were snapped by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC) which is onboard the payload going down to the surface. This includes a lander and rover expected to operate for three to six months on the Moon. If successful, India will be only the third nation to successfully soft land a probe on the Moon, after the former Soviet Union and China. 

ISRO also shared two videos made up of snaps taken by the probe on August 15 and August 17 after the separation of the lander module from the propulsion module. 


The interest in the lunar south pole is down to the presence of permanently shaded craters where water ice has been detected from orbit, in such an abundance that it is seen as a great place for potential future human settlement on the Moon. This is one of the reasons the Artemis 3 mission aims to land humans there in a few years' time.

Landing on another celestial body is always a gamble. The United States, the Soviet Union, and China have all successfully landed missions on the Moon which have returned data, and sometimes actual Moon rocks. However, as Russia’s Luna 25 recent crash landing, as well as previous attempts by Israel, a United Arab Emirates-Japan partnership, and the last Indian mission to attempt such a maneuver have demonstrated, it's not a guarantee.

Even a successful landing won’t mean a mission accomplished. A rover at such high latitudes will be facing the harshest environment on the Moon. Availability of sunlight at those latitudes is limited, the terrain is rugged, and temperatures can get very low. 

ISRO has announced the landing is expected for Wednesday, August 23 at 12:34 pm UTC (8:34 am EST). 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • moon,

  • moon landing,

  • Chandrayaan-3

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Ring Nebula: A Dying Star Beams In The Depths Of Space In JWST's New ImageTwo images side by side of the Ring Nebula. The image on the left shows Webb’s NIRCam view and the image on the right shows Webb’s MIRI image.
spaceAstronomy

Ring Nebula: A Dying Star Beams In The Depths Of Space In JWST's New Image

clock3 hours ago
share29
Chinese Rover Reveals What Lies Beneath The Far Side Of The MoonThe chinese rover with its siz wheels over the surface of the Moon.
spaceAstronomy

Chinese Rover Reveals What Lies Beneath The Far Side Of The Moon

clock3 hours ago
comments1
share37
Neptune’s Clouds Have Disappeared For The First Time In Almost 30 YearsChanges to Neptune's clouds over recent years as seek\n by the Keck Telescope. Other instruments, such as the Hubble Space Telescope, provide similar results.
spaceAstronomy

Neptune’s Clouds Have Disappeared For The First Time In Almost 30 Years

clock4 hours ago
share140