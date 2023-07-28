Advertisement

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors

Bronze Age Arrowhead Made From Meteorite Found In Switzerland

In case the meteor didn't kill enough people the first time round.

author

Ben Taub

author

Ben Taub

Freelance Writer

Benjamin holds a Master's degree in anthropology from University College London and has worked in the fields of neuroscience research and mental health treatment.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

clockPublished
meteorite arrowhead

The arrowhead may have been made from a meteorite that landed 1,000 miles away.

Image courtesy of Thomas Schüpbach/Journal of Archaeological Science

There’s nothing more badass than heading into battle with a space arrow in your quiver, and one Bronze Age dude (or lady) knew exactly how that felt. After scanning an area of Switzerland for archaeological artifacts made of meteoritic iron, researchers discovered a single arrowhead that had been forged from extraterrestrial metal.

Reporting their find in a new study, the authors explain how they searched through archaeological collections around Lake Biel, where they came across the projectile tip. Weighing 2.9 grams (0.1 ounces) and measuring 39.3 millimeters (1.5 inches) in length, the arrowhead was traced to a Bronze Age dwelling called Mörigen, which existed between 900 and 800 BCE.

Advertisement

The meteoritic nature of the iron was confirmed by the presence of aluminum-26 isotopes, which are only present in objects originating beyond Earth’s atmosphere. A particular alloy of iron and nickel that occurs only in meteorites was also detected in the arrowhead.

Residues left behind by an ancient adhesive - most likely birch tar - were found on the object, indicating that it was probably attached to a shaft at one time. It’s unclear, though, whether the weapon was used for hunting or in combat.

boook svg

Related Stories

People Are Learning How Parmesan Cheese Is Made – And They're Not Happyarrow
There’s A Simple Brain Hack That Could Improve Learningarrow
Piri Reis Map: Unraveling The Myths And Realities Of An Ancient Chartarrow

Given that Mörigen is located less than 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the site of the Twannberg meteorite, this space rock would seem the obvious candidate as the source of the iron used in the arrowhead. However, after analyzing the relic, the study authors found that the concentrations of nickel and germanium didn’t match those of the Twannberg meteorite.

Upon closer inspection, they determined that the weapon was forged from a type of space rock called an IAB meteorite, while the mineral composition suggests that the celestial object had a pre-atmospheric mass of at least two tons. 

Advertisement

“Among large IAB meteorites from Europe, three have a chemical composition consistent with the Mörigen arrowhead: Bohumilitz (Czech Republic), Retuerte de Bullaque (Spain) and Kaalijarv (Estonia),” write the study authors. Of these, only the latter impacted during the Bronze Age, making this the most likely candidate for the source of the arrowhead.

Estimated to have crash landed between 1870 and 1440 BCE, the Kaalijarv meteorite would have been known to local populations throughout this historical period, and fragments of the rock may have been distributed amongst other communities. Given that Mörigen is roughly 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles) from Kaalijarv, the researchers say their find “demonstrates that iron meteorites were used and traded by 800 BCE (or earlier) in Central Europe.”

The study is published in The Journal of Archaeological Science.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
  • tag

  • meteorite,

  • archaeology,

  • bronze age,

  • space rock,

  • ancient ancestors,

  • arrowheads

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

People Are Learning How Parmesan Cheese Is Made – And They're Not HappyParmesan wheels
humansHumans

People Are Learning How Parmesan Cheese Is Made – And They're Not Happy

clockJul 27 2023
comments6
share1.3k
There’s A Simple Brain Hack That Could Improve Learningwoman sitting on floor in gallery looks at painting while out of focus people move around her
humanspsychology

There’s A Simple Brain Hack That Could Improve Learning

clockJul 27 2023
share120
Piri Reis Map: Unraveling The Myths And Realities Of An Ancient ChartA photo of the Piri Reis map.
humansHumans

Piri Reis Map: Unraveling The Myths And Realities Of An Ancient Chart

clockJul 27 2023
comments2
share35