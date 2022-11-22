Advertisement

technologyTechnology

Brazilians Flock To Twitter-Like App That Sounds Like NSFW Slang Word

The Indian app "Koo" sounds pretty rude in Portuguese slang.

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

clockNov 22 2022, 12:06 UTC
Koo app, an Indian microblogging social networking service based in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, with Twitter app on iPhone
Koo is a microblogging app founded in India that's similar to Twitter. Image credit: Koshiro K/Shutterstock.com

With Twitter still in turmoil from Emperor Elon Musk’s takeover, an Indian Twitter alternative is seeing flocks of new Brazilian users head toward their microblogging platform – but for a rather unexpected reason. 

Millions of people downloaded the Koo app in Brazil over the weekend after it was launched in the country with Portuguese language settings. In fact, it become the most downloaded app in Brazil within a day of its release to the market. Plenty of other social media apps, such as Mastodon, are also enjoying some renewed success following the chaos over at Twitter

Advertisement

However, it appears that Koo’s popularity in Brazil has a unique flavor. It turns out, the name of the app – Koo – sounds distinctively similar to the Portuguese slang word “cu” – which means a**hole. Instead of tweets, user can post “koos,” which no doubt sounds hilarious to a Portuguese speaker. 

“Brazilians are signing up en masse for an Indian Twitter clone used by Hindu nationalists because its name sounds like the Portuguese slang word for asshole,” tweeted Ryan Broderick, a podcaster and writer behind the Garbage Day newsletter who was among the first to recognize the trend. 

Koo seems to be aware of the double entendre and appears to be handling it well. All publicity is good publicity, after all.

Advertisement

“To our friends in Brazil! Koo is the sound of this cute yellow bird. Not what you think,” Koo Brazil tweeted

Tech start-ups are no strangers to odd and vaguely NSFW names. You may remember when a German company called Electric Brands revealed their new electric bus with interchangeable modules named eBussy, which just so happens to sound very similar to gay slang for butthole. Doh. 

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • brazil,

  • internet,

  • social media,

  • India,

  • twitter

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
technology

More Technology Stories

15-Year-Old Uncovers Major Wikipedia Toaster Hoax That Fooled The Media For YearsThe Wikipedia homepage.
technologyTechnology

15-Year-Old Uncovers Major Wikipedia Toaster Hoax That Fooled The Media For Years

clockNov 22 2022
Can A Circle Of Salt Paralyze A Self-Driving Car?salt circle self-driving car
technologyfuture

Can A Circle Of Salt Paralyze A Self-Driving Car?

clockNov 22 2022
AI Has Run 100,000 Simulations And Predicted The 2022 World Cup WinnerThe world cup trophy, placed on a football pitch.
technologyTechnology

AI Has Run 100,000 Simulations And Predicted The 2022 World Cup Winner

clockNov 22 2022