Advertisement

humansHumans

Basque: The "Miracle" Of Europe's Most Isolated And Obscure Language

What is the Basque language and how did it survive unchanged for thousands of years?

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

clockPublished
share130Shares
Traditional Basque folk dancers performing in Bilbao, capital city of Basque Autonomous Community.

Traditional Basque folk dancers performing in Bilbao, the capital city of the Basque Autonomous Community.

Image credit: Laiotz/Shutterstock.com

The Basque language is one of the most unique languages still spoken today in Europe. Separated by millennia of evolution, the language is unrelated to any other existing language on the planet, making it a treasure trove for linguists wishing to understand the past.  

Also known as Euskara, the language comes from the Basque Country, a region on the western edge of the Pyrenees mountains between the borders of France and Spain. 

Advertisement

The exact age of the language is not known, but the oldest written evidence comes from the Hand of Irulegi, a 2,000-year-old hand-shaped bronze charm that's etched with a Basque word. While it was undoubtedly used as spoken language long, long before this artifact was created, no physical evidence remains.

Out of a population of around 2.1 million in the Basque Country, approximately one-third can speak the language today. However, it’s the mother tongue of just a dwindling few, with the majority of people using Spanish or French in their everyday life. Data suggests that 44 percent of Basque speakers in the Basque Country find it easier to speak in Spanish and that trend is continuing to grow.  

Related Stories
boook svgThe Legend Of The Moss Men Who Went To War Covered In Bryophytes
boook svgCave Contains Earliest Clear Evidence Of Modern Humans In South East Asia
boook svgThe Out of Africa Hypothesis – The Origins Of Our Origin Story

Nevertheless, there are active attempts to foster this language to ensure it doesn’t fall into extinction – and for very good reason.

Basque is known as a "language isolate", meaning it emerged from a completely separate branch of the family tree from every other language currently used on Earth. The overwhelming majority of Europe and significant portions of Asia use Indo-European languages. This includes everything from English and Spanish to Hindu and Russian. 

Advertisement

Basque, however, emerged before the time Indo-European languages had conquered much of Europe and somehow managed to survive relatively unchanged. To the average Spanish speaker, it is totally unintelligible.

One theory is that its survival is owed to the mountainous landscape of the Basque region, which made it difficult for outside powers to invade and influence. 

The Roman Empire was a significant force that swamped Indo-European languages across the European continent, but Basque prevailed. The language even managed to make it through the reign of 20th-century dictator Francisco Franco, who forbade other languages in a bid to create a strong, unified Spain.

Advertisement

Its survival over the past century is thanks to people setting up secret Basque schools, known as ikastola, hoping to promote the language as an act of resistance against General Franco’s brutal regime. By the 1970s, up to thousands of students had been taught the Basque language via these covert institutions. 

Despite ardent Basques striving to keep the language afloat, an increasing number of people are opting to speak Spanish and it’s rare to hear the language on the street. Like many little-spoken tongues, globalization is threatening its existence.

Nevertheless, it seems like resilience and pride are hardcoded into the spirit of the Basque language. If history is anything to go by, it will try its hardest to weather the storm. 

“The best scholar in the Basque language, Koldo Mitxelena, used to say, ‘The miracle of Basque is how it has been able to survive’," Professor Pello Salaburu, director of the Basque Language Institute at the University of the Basque Country in Bilbao, told BBC Travel.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumans
  • tag

  • language,

  • speech,

  • Indo-European,

  • Basque,

  • culture,

  • Euskara

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

The Legend Of The Moss Men Who Went To War Covered In Bryophytesmoss men bejar
humansancient ancestors

The Legend Of The Moss Men Who Went To War Covered In Bryophytes

clockJun 13 2023
share1
Cave Contains Earliest Clear Evidence Of Modern Humans In South East AsiaOnce written off as an impossible to date cave, Tam Pa Ling has changed the timeline of humans in east Asia
humansancient ancestors

Cave Contains Earliest Clear Evidence Of Modern Humans In South East Asia

clockJun 13 2023
comments1
share3
The Out of Africa Hypothesis – The Origins Of Our Origin StoryA photo of a Sapiens and Neanderthal skull facing one another on a black backdrop.
humansancient ancestors

The Out of Africa Hypothesis – The Origins Of Our Origin Story

clockJun 13 2023
share1