Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Bar Fined After Accidentally Serving Caustic Soda Instead Of Salt With Tequila"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicine
clockPUBLISHED

Bar Fined After Accidentally Serving Caustic Soda Instead Of Salt With Tequila

You might know caustic soda from an infamous scene in Fight Club.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

share20Shares
Tequila shots served with salt and lime.

Not what you want on a night out.

Image credit: nadianb/Shutterstock.com

A nightclub in London, UK, has been fined after accidentally serving tequila shots with caustic soda instead of salt.

On 7 December 2021, four customers at Tiger Tiger nightclub asked for tequila shots, traditionally served with salt and lime. The barman noticed there was no salt and, according to the Westminster City Council, went to an unlit area behind the bar and scooped what he thought was salt into a cup from a white container on a shelf. 

Advertisement

"The customers then poured the white substance onto the back of their hands, licked it and drank the shot," Westminster City Council explains. "At this point, the bartender realised something was wrong as the customers immediately became unwell. After tasting the substance for himself it burnt his mouth and tongue and immediately realised that it wasn’t salt."

The customers were taken to hospital, suffering from vomiting and burns in their mouths. 

Technically, caustic soda is a salt, it's just not the type of salt you want to use to slam tequilas. You may know it by the name sodium hydroxide (NaOH), or "lye", as featured in the below scene from Fight Club.

Advertisement

The alkali salt is generally used for cleaning purposes. Contact with it can cause "severe burns to the eyes, skin, digestive system or lungs, resulting in permanent damage or death" according to the Tennessee Department of Health. These burns can be particularly nasty, even in comparison to acid burns.

"Most acids produce a coagulative necrosis by denaturing proteins, forming a coagulum (i.e. eschar) that limits the penetration of the acid," one case report of an alkali burn explains. "By contrast, alkali typically produces a more severe injury known as liquefactive necrosis. This involves the denaturing of proteins as well as saponification of adipose tissue, which does not limit tissue penetration. Alkalis cause deeper burns as they continue to penetrate the skin following initial contact."

The nightclub has now been charged under the Health and Safety at Work act, and fined £120,000.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicine
  • tag

  • salt,

  • Salts

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

The Human Nose Might Be Home To The Next New AntibioticClose up of a person's nostrils.
healthmedicine

The Human Nose Might Be Home To The Next New Antibiotic

clock1 hour ago
Which Is More Painful: Childbirth, Or Getting Kicked In The Balls?Two damaged eggs patched up with plasters
healthneuroscience

Which Is More Painful: Childbirth, Or Getting Kicked In The Balls?

clock7 hours ago
share96
First In-Human Trial Begins For Hormone-Free Male Birth Control Pillclose up of man putting a pill in his mouth
healthHealth and Medicine

First In-Human Trial Begins For Hormone-Free Male Birth Control Pill

clockYesterday
comments1
share720