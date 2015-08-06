Advertisement

Nature

How Do Balancing Rocks Survive Earthquakes?

author

Josh Davis

Staff Writer

clockAug 6 2015, 01:08 UTC
1572 How Do Balancing Rocks Survive Earthquakes?
The San Andreas Fault clearly visible on the Carizzo Plain. Ikluft/Wikimedia Commons

Throughout the past decade, scientists have been trying to work out how the so-called "precariously balanced rocks" (PBRs) that occur in California have managed to stay put without toppling, an impressive feat considering they are found between two seismically active fault lines. Finally, researchers think that they’ve managed to figure this mystery out, and their answer could have implications for how the region plans for future earthquakes.

Advertisement

“It was a real scientific puzzle, a real head-scratcher,” says Lisa Grant Ludwig, who co-authored the study published in Seismological Research Letters. "How can you have these rocks right next to the San Andreas Fault? It's an interesting scientific question, but it also has practical implications, because we want our  maps to be as good as possible."

The researchers estimate that the rocks have been balanced for at least 10,000 years. During this period, there have been many large, surface-rupturing earthquakes. Therefore, the researchers first wanted to check that the rocks would indeed normally topple under such a degree of ground-shaking.

To do this, they examined 36 of the balancing rocks, all of which lay within 10 kilometers (6 miles) of either the San Andreas or the San Jacinto faults. They then measured the fragility of the rock positions by putting a pulley on them and tugging until the point at which if they let go, the rocks would tumble. This allowed them to then calculate what effect different magnitude earthquakes would have on the rocks, and at what point they’d fall. Their results suggested that the boulders should have toppled long ago, adding to the mystery.

After investigating all the possible explanations for this conundrum, they’ve finally settled on a solution. They think that there is an interaction between the two fault lines that run on either side of the rocks, and that the earthquakes “jump” between the two, skipping the rocks in the middle.

Advertisement

“These faults influence each other, and it looks like sometimes they have probably ruptured together in the past,” said Grant Ludwig from the University of California, Irvine. “We can't say so for sure, but that's what our data point toward, and it's an important possibility that we should think about in doing our earthquake planning.”

The worry is that an earthquake caused by the San Jacinto Fault, which has been very seismically active, could trigger an earthquake on the southern portion of the San Andreas Fault, which comparatively has been fairly quiet. 

Center image: A precariously balanced rock in Nevada, which should have been toppled by earthquakes, and yet still stands. Credit: Nick Hinze/Nevada Bureau of Mines & Geology

Nature

  • rocks,

  • earthquake,

  • San Jacinto Fault,

  • San Andreas Fault

More Nature Stories

IFLScience Meets: Director Pamela Gordon On "Lion: The Rise And Fall Of The Marsh Pride"pamela gordon
animals

IFLScience Meets: Director Pamela Gordon On "Lion: The Rise And Fall Of The Marsh Pride"

clockAug 17 2022
Thankfully, This Creature Without An Anus Is Not Our Earliest Known AncestorFront and side view of Saccorhytus, once thought to be the first representative of the deuterostomes, which include vertebrates, it is now considered just another early ecdysoszoan
animals

Thankfully, This Creature Without An Anus Is Not Our Earliest Known Ancestor

clockAug 17 2022
What Are "Hunger Stones" And Why Did They Terrify People In Europe?The famous hunger stone found in the Elbe river near the northern Czech town of Decin
climate

What Are "Hunger Stones" And Why Did They Terrify People In Europe?

clockAug 17 2022