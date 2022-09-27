Artist Uses AI To Imagine What Late Celebs Would Look Like If They Were Still Alive

A talented AI researcher and artist has brought an array of late celebrities back to life in photo form, as if they were still with us and aging for all these years. Celebrities such as Michael Jackson, Heath Ledger, and Princess Diana are among those masterfully recreated by Alper Yesiltas, who believes AI can bring imagination to life – and looking at the photos, it’s hard to disagree.

His work is showcased in a series titled As If Nothing Happened, and a recent interview with My Modern Met has explained why Yesiltas chose to turn his work towards AI aging.

“When I started tinkering with the technology, I saw what I could do and thought about what would make me the happiest: I wanted to see some of the people I missed again in front of me,” said Yesiltas to My Modern Met blog.

The Turkish researcher uses a combination of software to achieve the remarkably real texture of the pictures. This included AI tools such as Remini, and manual editing software such as Lightroom. Yesiltas certainly isn’t the first to work with AI to create composite aging photos, but his work is arguably the best example to date.

Sadly, with these celebrities, we’ll never know just how close in likeness he got i but for now, it’s somewhat comforting to imagine happier outcomes.

Heath Ledger, reimagined by Yesiltas. Image Courtesy Of Alper Yesiltas





Princess Diana. Image Courtesy Of Alper Yesiltas















Freddie Mercury. Image Courtesy Of Alper Yesiltas





