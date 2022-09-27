Advertisement

technologyTechnology

Artist Uses AI To Imagine What Late Celebs Would Look Like If They Were Still Alive

Some of these are pretty incredible.

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

clockSep 27 2022, 16:44 UTC
michael jackson
Michael Jackson.Image Courtesy Of Alper Yesiltas

A talented AI researcher and artist has brought an array of late celebrities back to life in photo form, as if they were still with us and aging for all these years. Celebrities such as Michael Jackson, Heath Ledger, and Princess Diana are among those masterfully recreated by Alper Yesiltas, who believes AI can bring imagination to life – and looking at the photos, it’s hard to disagree. 

His work is showcased in a series titled As If Nothing Happened, and a recent interview with My Modern Met has explained why Yesiltas chose to turn his work towards AI aging. 

Advertisement

“When I started tinkering with the technology, I saw what I could do and thought about what would make me the happiest: I wanted to see some of the people I missed again in front of me,” said Yesiltas to My Modern Met blog. 

The Turkish researcher uses a combination of software to achieve the remarkably real texture of the pictures. This included AI tools such as Remini, and manual editing software such as Lightroom. Yesiltas certainly isn’t the first to work with AI to create composite aging photos, but his work is arguably the best example to date. 

Sadly, with these celebrities, we’ll never know just how close in likeness he got i but for now, it’s somewhat comforting to imagine happier outcomes.

Heath Ledger, reimagined by Yesiltas. Image Courtesy Of Alper Yesiltas


diana
Princess Diana. Image Courtesy Of Alper Yesiltas




freddie mercury
Freddie Mercury. Image Courtesy Of  Alper Yesiltas


technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • art,

  • AI,

  • celebrities,

  • artifical intelligence

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

Jack is a Social Coordinator and Staff Writer for IFLScience, with a degree in Medical Genetics specializing in Immunology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
technology

More Technology Stories

James Earl Jones Retires As Darth Vader, Hands His Voice Over To AIpicture of darth vader
technologyTechnology

James Earl Jones Retires As Darth Vader, Hands His Voice Over To AI

clockSep 27 2022
Redditor Claims To Be Using AI-Written Essays To Get Straight A's In SchoolRobotic hands typing at a keyboard.
technologyTechnology

Redditor Claims To Be Using AI-Written Essays To Get Straight A's In School

clockSep 27 2022
Soviet Submarine B-59 And The Man Who Single-Handedly Prevented Nuclear WarA black and white photo of naval officer Arkhipov.
technologyTechnology

Soviet Submarine B-59 And The Man Who Single-Handedly Prevented Nuclear War

clockSep 26 2022