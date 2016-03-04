Advertisement

Space and Physics

Astonishing New Images Show What Appear To Be CLOUDS On Pluto

author

Jonathan O'Callaghan

Senior Staff Writer

clockMar 4 2016, 20:05 UTC
242 Astonishing New Images Show What Appear To Be CLOUDS On Pluto
A possible cloud is seen to the right in this image. NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI

Images acquired by Jacob Aron at New Scientist have revealed what appear to be clouds on Pluto. If confirmed, the findings would be hugely significant, suggesting there is a large amount of atmospheric activity taking place on the dwarf planet.

Advertisement

The pictures from New Horizons, which have not been publicly released yet, appear to show clumps in the haze of Pluto that may be individual clouds. In emails seen by New Scientist, researchers involved with the mission picked out a few features in particular.

At the moment, we do not know what might be causing the clouds, or what they might be made of. However, an upcoming paper from the researchers in the journal Science may reveal further details. 

The labelled image acquired by New Scientist appears to show individual clouds on Pluto. NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI

"The emails do not discuss what the clouds might be made of," said New Scientist. "They are likely to be of similar composition to the general atmosphere, which according to the team’s upcoming Science paper, consists of nitrogen, with traces of methane, acetylene, ethylene and ethane."

Advertisement

Until then, we’ll just have to gawp at the latest awesome bit of science to come from this amazing world.

Space and Physics

  • nasa,

  • pluto,

  • clouds,

  • New Horizons,

  • atomsphere

More Space and Physics Stories

The "Phosphine On Venus" Saga Has An Exciting New TwistVenus as seen by Mariner 10. Image Credit: NASA
Astronomy

The "Phosphine On Venus" Saga Has An Exciting New Twist

clockAug 17 2022
This Is The Photon Ring Around A Supermassive Black HoleImage of the photon ring of M87* (in orange) and the blue contours of the rest of the image. Broderick et al. 2022, ApJ, 935, 61
Astronomy

This Is The Photon Ring Around A Supermassive Black Hole

clockAug 17 2022
Black Hole Collisions Could Be Key To Determining The Universe’s ExpansionGravitational waves from the merger of black holes could help us settle the question of how fast the universe is expanding
Astronomy

Black Hole Collisions Could Be Key To Determining The Universe’s Expansion

clockAug 17 2022