Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics

Antineutrinos From Nuclear Reactor Spotted In Deep Mine Detector 240 Kilometers Away

Even before completion, a neutrino observatory is doing some pretty awesome science.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockPublished
The photo is blue due to the water filtering some white light, it show the spehrical detector and all its cameras from the inside.

The inside of the SNO+ detector when filled with water. Image Credit: SNOLAB

The Sudbury Neutrino Observatory Plus (SNO+) is a neutrino detector located deep within Creighton Mine in Sudbury, Ontario. At 2,100 meters (6,890 feet) below ground, it is shielded from most cosmic particles coming from above. But not all. And those that can get there are its target: neutrinos.

Neutrinos are elementary particles with very little mass and no electric charge, which allows them to pass through solid matter with no trouble at all. Every second, trillions of neutrinos are going through each square centimeter of your body and you’re none the wiser. But with some substances, you can get some rare interaction between neutrinos and matter that releases light. And that light can be observed and the neutrino that caused it studied.

Advertisement

This is the goal of SNO+: studying neutrinos coming from the Sun, the Earth, and, for example, if a supernova were to go off in our galaxy, also from those events. But the ones recorded in the first 190 days of testing don’t come from any of these sources. They came from nuclear reactors. Specifically, the Bruce, Darlington, and Pickering nuclear reactors. Those are located 240 kilometers (150 miles) from the detector.

“It intrigues us that pure water can be used to measure antineutrinos from reactors and at such large distances,” SNO+ collaboration member Logan Lebanowski said in a statement. “We spent significant effort to extract a handful of signals from 190 days of data. The result is gratifying.”

Related Stories
boook svgHumans Have Been Predicting Eclipses For Thousands Of Years, But It’s Harder Than You Might Think
boook svgWhy Do Spacecraft Take So Long To Get To Jupiter?
boook svgCause Of Green Laser Lights Spotted Over Mount Fuji In 2022 Confirmed

Neutrinos and antineutrinos are both produced in nuclear reactions. Antineutrinos in particular are released when a neutron in some radioactive element turns into a proton and an electron. Water was not expected to be such a good detector of these neutrinos in such a relatively small detector (only five-stories tall).

Experiments in oceans, lakes, and ice tend to compensate for the limitations of water by having a huge volume. But SNO+ shows that you can monitor nuclear reactors using neutrino detectors that don’t require toxic or dangerous liquid as scintillators, just ultra-pure water.  

Advertisement

The liquid inside SNO+ is now been changed to a scintillator which is no longer water but a liquid similar to a mineral oil. This liquid is more likely to interact with neutrinos than water, so expect more results from this detector.

“This finding is a great indicator that we can expect very exciting physics from the scintillator phase, running now for nearly 10 months, well into the future,” said SNOLAB research scientist Christine Kraus.

The study is published in Physical Review Letters.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
  • tag

  • physics,

  • nuclear power plant,

  • antineutrino,

  • nuclear fission,

  • neutrino detector

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Humans Have Been Predicting Eclipses For Thousands Of Years, But It’s Harder Than You Might ThinkPhotograph of the Antikythera mechanism
spaceAstronomy

Humans Have Been Predicting Eclipses For Thousands Of Years, But It’s Harder Than You Might Think

clockApr 18 2023
Why Do Spacecraft Take So Long To Get To Jupiter?NASA’s Juno mission captured this look at the southern hemisphere of Jupiter on Feb. 17, 2020, during one of the spacecraft’s close approaches to the giant planet. This high-resolution view is a composite of four images captured by the JunoCam imager and assembled by citizen scientist Kevin M. Gill
spaceSpace and Physics

Why Do Spacecraft Take So Long To Get To Jupiter?

clockApr 18 2023
comments1
share280
Cause Of Green Laser Lights Spotted Over Mount Fuji In 2022 ConfirmedFor the first time, the ICESat-2 team got to see footage of the lidar instrument at work. Image credit: Courtesy of Daichi Fujii/Hiratsuka City Museum
spaceSpace and Physics

Cause Of Green Laser Lights Spotted Over Mount Fuji In 2022 Confirmed

clockApr 18 2023
comments3
share340