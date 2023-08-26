Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Ancient Ape Fossil Suggests Our Ancestors Were In Europe Before Africa"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
clockPUBLISHED

Ancient Ape Fossil Suggests Our Ancestors Were In Europe Before Africa

"This new evidence supports the hypothesis that hominines originated in Europe and dispersed into Africa."

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

comments2Comments
share13Shares
Anadoluvius turkae

Anadoluvius turkae provides evidence that our ancestors may have been in Europe.

Image credit: Sevim-Erol, A., Begun, D.R., Sözer, Ç.S. et al.

A newly-identified ape, named Anadoluvius turkae, may challenge our origin story once more, according to a new study. The fossilized ape, found in an 8.7-million-year-old site in Türkiye, suggests that the ancestors of humans and African apes evolved in Europe before migrating to Africa between 9 and 7 million years ago.

A well-preserved partial cranium, which was uncovered in 2015, allowed the team to use a program for determining evolutionary relationships. Analyzing the fossil revealed that A. turkae would have been around the size of a large male chimpanzee, or the size of an average female gorilla. 

Advertisement

The team placed the ape as an early hominine, a group that includes African apes, including chimpanzees, gorillas, and bonobos. The earliest known humans were found in Africa. However, the team believes that this new fossil adds evidence that the ancestors of African apes and humans were in Europe before they were in Africa.

"Our findings further suggest that hominines not only evolved in western and central Europe but spent over 5 million years evolving there and spreading to the eastern Mediterranean before eventually dispersing into Africa, probably as a consequence of changing environments and diminishing forests," Professor David Begun from the Department of Anthropology at the University of Toronto said in a press release.

boook svg

Related Stories

How Neanderthals Managed To Take Down Giant Elephants 125,000 Years Agoarrow
Did El Dorado Really Exist?arrow
Human Y Chromosome Sequenced For The First Time, India Becomes Fourth Nation To Successfully Land On The Moon, And Much More This Weekarrow

"The members of this radiation to which Anadoluvius belongs are currently only identified in Europe and Anatolia."

According to the team, Anadoluvius likely lived alongside animals similar to the large animals found in Africa today, with the whole lot migrating into Africa sometime after 8 million years ago.

Advertisement

"We have no limb bones but judging from its jaws and teeth, the animals found alongside it, and the geological indicators of the environment, Anadoluvius probably lived in relatively open conditions, unlike the forest settings of living great apes," Professor Ayla Sevim Erol from Ankara University added. 

"More like what we think the environments of early humans in Africa were like. The powerful jaws and large, thickly enameled teeth suggest a diet including hard or tough food items from terrestrial sources such as roots and rhizomes."

It is still possible that an ancestor ape came from Africa into Europe before this, although there isn't so much in the way of evidence.

"These findings contrast with the long-held view that African apes and humans evolved exclusively in Africa. While the remains of early hominines are abundant in Europe and Anatolia, they are completely absent from Africa until the first hominin appeared there about 7 million years ago," Begun continued.

Advertisement

"This new evidence supports the hypothesis that hominines originated in Europe and dispersed into Africa along with many other mammals between 9 and 7 million years ago, though it does not definitively prove it."

"For that, we need to find more fossils from Europe and Africa between 8 and 7 million years old to establish a definitive connection between the two groups."

The study is published in Communications Biology.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
  • tag

  • evolution,

  • fossils,

  • apes,

  • Palaeontology,

  • human origins,

  • ancient ancestors

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

How Neanderthals Managed To Take Down Giant Elephants 125,000 Years AgoPalaeoloxodon antiquus, the straight-tusked elephant
humansancient ancestors

How Neanderthals Managed To Take Down Giant Elephants 125,000 Years Ago

clock3 hours ago
share110
Did El Dorado Really Exist?Muisca Raft
humansancient ancestors

Did El Dorado Really Exist?

clockYesterday
share85
Human Y Chromosome Sequenced For The First Time, India Becomes Fourth Nation To Successfully Land On The Moon, And Much More This WeekTop stories from the week in one combination image
humansHumans

Human Y Chromosome Sequenced For The First Time, India Becomes Fourth Nation To Successfully Land On The Moon, And Much More This Week

clockYesterday
share23