Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Amber Road: The Other Great Trade Route Of The Ancient World

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Amber Road: The Other Great Trade Route Of The Ancient World

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumans
clockPUBLISHED

Amber Road: The Other Great Trade Route Of The Ancient World

Ancient amber from Europe can be found in the Mediterranean, the Middle East, and North Africa.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

Edited by Laura Simmons
share19Shares
Shiny transparent orange Baltic amber stones on a sandy beachy.

The largest known deposit of amber lies in the Baltic region of Nothernwestern Europe.

Image credit: Milla77/Shutterstock.com

The Silk Road, the mega highway that linked the far-flung corners of Eurasia, wasn’t the only grand trade route of the ancient world. In Europe, another historical trade network spanned from the North Sea to the Mediterranean Sea, quenching the wild demand for "the gold of the north" – amber. 

It’s impossible to say when the Amber Road emerged. People have been collecting amber from the shores of the Baltic Sea for over 13,000 years, while evidence of long-distance amber trading appears sometime around 3,000 BCE. Regular, more organized amber trading appears to have taken root around 3,500 years ago. 

Advertisement

Much like the Silk Road, it wasn’t a single highway, but a complex of numerous interweaving trade routes. It consisted of a loosely organized network of roads and river routes from Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea region, down through present-day Germany, Poland, Austria, Hungary, and Slovenia towards the Mediterranean, including modern-day Italy, Greece, Syria, and Egypt.

Chemical analysis of amber ornaments found in Southern Europe has revealed that much of it originated in Northern Europe or the Baltic Sea area. Even the tomb of ancient Egypt’s most famous boy king, Tutankhamun, contains pieces of Baltic amber.

A map of Central Europe showing the Amber Road trade route.
A map of Central Europe showing the rough course of the Amber Road.
Image credit: Bearas via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)


There’s even evidence of Baltic amber in Asia, indicating the Amber Road was even more extensive than previously thought. In 1914, two 3,800-year-old amber beads were discovered near the west bank of the Tigris in Iraq. Using advanced imaging techniques, scientists recently revealed that the amber originated in the Baltic region. 

Amber wasn’t the only sought-after commodity traded along the route. Other goods from the north – such as animal skins, furs, honey, and wax – were also exported. In return, the “people of the North” would buy Roman glass, brass, gold, and other metals from the Mediterranean region.

Advertisement

Prized for its deep orange coloring and translucency, amber is a fossilized tree resin that oozes out of some species of conifer trees. These trees grew prolifically in southern parts of Scandinavia and the Baltic region over 45 million years ago, likely resulting in the huge amount of amber deposits found here. 

This part of northern Europe is home to the largest known deposits of amber in the world. Along the beaches of the Baltic Sea, it still isn’t unusual to find chunks of amber that have washed up. These coastal areas also produce so-called “sea amber”, which has become smoothed by the ocean’s waves and sometimes features tiny barnacles. 

The beautiful material was widely featured in jewelry and other ornaments, just as it is today, but it was also used as a healing agent in folk medicine. Others used concoctions containing amber to ward off evil spirits, demonic figures, and "madness". 

The material is baked into the culture of the Baltic Region, earning it the nickname “gold of the north” or “Slavic gold”. Legend has it that Jūratė, a mermaid-like goddess figure in Lithuanian culture, lived under the Baltic Sea in a beautiful amber castle.

Advertisement

Unusually large deposits of amber can also be located in the Mediterranean, most notably in Sicily at the foothills of the mountains Castrogiovanni (now called Enna) and Caltanissetta. It also appears that people were aware of these deposits in ancient times. This has led many to wonder why the Greeks and Egyptians obtained their amber from Northern Europe when they could have simply shipped it over the Mediterranean. 

Still today, however, Baltic amber is highly sought-after for its good looks and unique chemical composition.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumans
  • tag

  • amber,

  • history,

  • archaeology,

  • Baltic Sea,

  • trade routes,

  • Silk Road,

  • amber road

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

8,200-Year-Old Paintings In Patagonia Helped Hunter-Gatherers Survive For 130 GenerationsCueva Huenul 1
humansHumans

8,200-Year-Old Paintings In Patagonia Helped Hunter-Gatherers Survive For 130 Generations

clock3 hours ago
comments1
share85
Do US Communities Have Distinct Personality Types?A photo of people lined up arm in arm to form a chain. The line of people is made up of individuals of different sex, age and race and the are all smiling and enjoying themselves. They are in what appears to be a garden with a green hedge background and the setting sun shining through the leaves.
humanspsychology

Do US Communities Have Distinct Personality Types?

clockYesterday
share66
1,700-Year-Old Uncracked Egg With Yolk Still Inside Is Astonishing Roman FindA 1,700 year old uncracked intact egg from Roman Britain.
humansHumans

1,700-Year-Old Uncracked Egg With Yolk Still Inside Is Astonishing Roman Find

clockYesterday
share220