AI Imagines Tourist Hotspots Based On One-Star Reviews With Hilarious Results

Some folks just can’t be pleased. If you wish to take a look at the deep cynicism found in many smartphone-wielding humans of the 21st century, look no further than the one-star reviews of the world's favorite tourist hotspots. Here, you’ll find an assortment of poor souls whose reflex reaction to seeing a natural or historic wonder is a furious TripAdvisor review frantically typed out on the drive home.

A new project from My Favourite Cottage has used the text-to-image AI art generator DallE-2 to visualize how some of the biggest tourist attractions in the UK might appear based on their worst reviews on TripAdvisor.

Take Stonehenge as an example. Stonehenge is a unique monument in the south of England that was likely built around 5,000 to 4,000 years ago. While still shrouded in mystery, it’s inspired a wealth of fascinating insights into Neolithic Britain and the people who once inhabited this land.

With an overall TripAdvisor rating of four stars, it looks like most would agree this is an impressive spectacle to behold. However, rosy views are not shared by a small number of visitors who awarded the world-famous site just one star.

“It’s a pile of rocks, and everyone on the A303 decides to slow down to look at them. Pointless, save yourself the time and don’t go,” a one-star review reads.



“It's just a bunch of rocks. I have no idea why anyone would be excited to go to stonehenge,” another vexes.

A handful of punters were also annoyed that the site was policed by “security guards in florescent jackets” and “huge, barbed wire fences” were blocking the view.

As you can see from the image created by DallE-2 based on these reviews, Stonehenge looks like a surreal Orwellian nightmare with a rumble of some Neolithic rocks in the back.

Stonehenge isn’t the only site that’s been given a pessimistic makeover. The project also saw reimaginings of tourist attractions across the UK, including the Tower of London, the Eden Project in Cornwell, the Roman baths of Bath, Brighton pier, Edinburgh Castle in Scotland, the Needles on the Isle of Wight, Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland, Snowdon in Wales, and the and artist Antony Gormley's huge Angel of the North sculpture.



