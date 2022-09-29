Advertisement

technologyTechnology

AI Image Creator Dalle-2 Can Now Be Used By Everyone

Whatever you do, don't type in "Crungus".

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

clockSep 29 2022, 11:32 UTC
An impressionist view of a futuristic cityscape.
Little tip: specify the style of image for better results. Image credit: Pattern Trends/Shutterstock.com,
Twitter/Zane

Rejoice, fans of typing in a prompt and having artificial intelligence (AI) paint what you wrote, for DALLE-2 is now open to the general public. 

There has been a lot of excitement recently about image-generating algorithms, particularly Imagen by Google Research, Midjourney, and Open AI's DALL-E 2.

Advertisement

All these systems use a blend of natural language processing artificial intelligence (AI) with massive image training sets to produce extremely impressive results, whether you want to see a painting of a fox sitting in a field at sunrise in the style of Claude Monet, a majestic oil painting of a raccoon Queen wearing red French royal gown, or Garfield as an 18th century German Chancellor.



Well, now your imagination is pretty much the limit, as DALLE-2 is now accessible to the public (go here to try it for yourself).




But whatever you do, don't type in "Crungus".

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • art,

  • artificial intelligence,

  • AI

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
technology

More Technology Stories

Bitcoin Is As Environmentally Damaging As The Beef Industrybitcoin environmental damage
technologyTechnology

Bitcoin Is As Environmentally Damaging As The Beef Industry

clockSep 29 2022
Watch The First All-Electric Commuter Airplane Hit The Skies In First Test FlightAn all-electric commuter aircraft takes its first test flight in Washington state.
technologyTechnology

Watch The First All-Electric Commuter Airplane Hit The Skies In First Test Flight

clockSep 29 2022
Tesla Is About To Unveil Its New Humanoid Robot – For Real This TimeAn artist's drawing of Elon Musk showing off his robot last year. It was a man in a spandex suit.
technologyTechnology

Tesla Is About To Unveil Its New Humanoid Robot – For Real This Time

clockSep 28 2022