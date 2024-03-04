A Simple Dietary Supplement Improved Brain Function In A Twin Study Of Over-60s

Many of us are concerned about how aging could impact our brains, and a lot of time and effort has gone into research that could help slow cognitive decline. A new twin study is the latest to address this question, finding that a simple fiber supplement was enough to improve memory performance in as little as 12 weeks.

“We are excited to see these changes in just 12 weeks. This holds huge promise for enhancing brain health and memory in our ageing population,” said first author Dr Mary Ni Lochlainn, from the Department of Twin Research at King’s College London, in a statement.

King’s College London is home to the UK’s largest adult twin registry, TwinsUK. It has been running for over 30 years and has contributed to research on many topics, from why some people are more tasty to mosquitoes to how genetics influence COVID-19 symptoms.

This latest study involved 36 pairs of twins aged over 60. In a double-blind trial, each pair was randomly assigned to receive either a placebo or a fiber supplement, which they took every day for 12 weeks.

The supplement consisted of two inexpensive and readily available sources of plant fiber: inulin and fructooligosaccharide (FOS). These substances are considered prebiotics, foods that nourish the “good” bacteria that live in the human gut.

These bacteria and other microbes, collectively known as the gut microbiome, have previously been linked to cognitive health and diseases like Alzheimer’s, so the researchers were keen to find out whether taking a prebiotic supplement could help support better brain function in older people.

In tandem with this, both the placebo and treatment groups took a protein supplement and did some resistance training to see whether the extra fiber boost would have any impact on their muscles.

The participants were monitored remotely, speaking to the researchers via video call and submitting questionnaires and cognitive test results online. The advantage of this is that it removes the need for travel and hospital visits, expanding the range of these kinds of studies to more remote locations or isolated populations.

As expected, those taking the fiber supplement saw an increase in the number of beneficial bacteria in their gut microbiomes, particularly Bifidobacterium species. There was no significant difference in muscle strength between the groups at the end of the study, suggesting the prebiotic didn’t offer an improvement over protein and exercise alone. The authors suggested that the dose may have been too low to see a benefit.

The cognitive test results were more promising, though. The fiber supplement group scored better across several tests of memory, reaction time, and processing speed. This included significantly better scores in the Paired Associates Learning test, which can be used as an early indicator of Alzheimer’s disease.

“These plant fibres, which are cheap and available over-the counter, could benefit a wide group of people in these cash-strapped times. They are safe and acceptable too,” said senior author Professor Claire Steves. “Our next task is to see whether these effects are sustained over longer periods and in larger groups of people.”

A number of studies in recent years have drawn this link between what’s happening in our guts and what’s happening in our brains. It’s often termed the “gut-brain axis”. By furthering our understanding of this cryptic pathway, the team hopes to find ways to improve the quality of life for our aging population.

Dr Ni Lochlainn said, “Unlocking the secrets of the gut-brain axis could offer new approaches for living more healthily for longer.”

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.