Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"A New Look At Some Old Fossils Has Just Rewritten The Story Of Human Evolution"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
clockPUBLISHED

A New Look At Some Old Fossils Has Just Rewritten The Story Of Human Evolution

Just like us, technology has changed and improved over time.

author

Dr. Katie Spalding

author

Dr. Katie Spalding

Freelance Writer

Katie has a PhD in maths, specializing in the intersection of dynamical systems and number theory.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

comments2Comments
share83Shares
Homo neanderthalensis cranium

Homo neanderthalensis cranium from the Cave of Tabun, Israel – new dating results indicate that the remains date back to about 170,000 years ago, much older than originally theorized.

Image credit: © Trustees of the Natural History Museum

The great thing about science is that it’s constantly evolving. What was once common knowledge is now a (hopefully ironic) meme; diseases that once wiped out whole families quite literally no longer exist; and time and time again, we have found that everything we thought we knew about the course of history is, in fact, wrong.

It’s in this spirit, then, that a new study from researchers at the Australian National University in Canberra and the Natural History Museum of London should be received – because it is, quite frankly, about to shake up the whole gosh-darn story of human evolution. 

Advertisement

And all it took was a second look at some old fossils.

The problems with radiometry

There are many ways to date ancient finds – dendrochronology, for example, uses the growth of trees to figure out when sites were active – but one of the more famous ones is radiocarbon dating. It’s based on nuclear physics, of all things: it dates a site by analyzing the amount of carbon-14 left in organic remains like bones or charcoal.

While organisms are alive – everything from a tardigrade to a T. Rex – their tissue absorbs carbon-14 isotopes. They’re unavoidable; they rain down on us from all directions as a result of cosmic rays interacting with the Earth’s atmosphere.

It’s only once an organism dies that this absorption stops – and it’s then that something interesting starts happening. Carbon-14 isn’t just any isotope: it’s the only naturally occurring version of carbon that is radioactive, and it has a half-life of around 5,730 years. That means that an artifact from, say, ancient Mesopotamia will have roughly half as many carbon-14 isotopes as it did originally – the rest will have decayed into nitrogen. So, by measuring the ratio of one element to the other, scientists can pinpoint the approximate age of the find.

Advertisement

It's undoubtedly ingenious, but here’s the problem: far from being the slam-dunk technique it’s sometimes portrayed as, radiocarbon dating is only effective on fossils younger than about 50,000 years. That’s why we don’t use it to date dinosaur bones, for instance: to take our old friend T. Rex, who lived something like 70 million years ago, as an example, the amount of carbon-14 left would be so small as to be impossible to measure – something like 10-3,678 of the original.

Even with younger samples, things can go wrong. Homo floresiensis, the so-called “Hobbits” of Flores Island, made headlines in 2004 when it was discovered that populations of the hominin had been around as recently as 12,000 years ago – but it turned out to be a mistake. The team who had originally carried out the research had dated the H. floresiensis remains by analyzing the sediment in which their bones were discovered, rather than the bones themselves. That’s normally a perfectly acceptable technique – except that the team didn’t realize the remains lay within an unconformity, making them appear younger than they really were.

Mix-ups in the timeline

In fact, the Hobbits had lived more than 60,000 years ago – not as exciting, but it made much more sense chronologically. There was no longer the puzzle of how H. floresiensis could have survived alongside H. sapiens – that is, us – for so long without being bred or fought or hunted into extinction. The two species, it transpired, did not actually overlap in the area by very much at all.

And a strikingly similar mix-up has been revealed by the new analyses. Back in 2010, researchers in the Philippines discovered the remains of what would later be recognized as a new archaic human species, Homo luzonensis. As with H. floresiensis, what was shocking about the find was just how new it appeared to be: initial estimates put the age of the fossils at roughly 65,000 years old, within the period when the area was inhabited by Homo sapiens.

Advertisement

But again, this has turned out to be false – and the remains are in fact at least twice as old as previously thought.

The changes in the timeline as a result of the new dating techniques
The changes in the timeline as a result of the new dating techniques.
Image credit: NHM


An improved method

How do the researchers know? The reanalysis was done using radiometry, but not by measuring carbon-14 levels – instead, the team used a technique known as U-series, or uranium-thorium dating. It’s a method that’s been in use for half a century already, so you might wonder why the results weren’t right before – but the key is in the novel ways Grün and his colleagues have developed the tech, allowing for pin-pointed accuracy that was once impossible.

“The problem with bone is that it’s an open system,” said Chris Stringer, Research Leader at the Natural History Museum, in a statement. “Uranium can get into the bone, allowing it to be dated, but more can also be added or washed out over time.”

“Previously, you might need to cut a fossil in half and track the uranium all the way through the bone, but this wasn’t feasible on valuable fossils such as the ones we were reanalyzing,” he explained. “Instead, Rainer [Grün, Emeritus Professor at the Australian National University in Canberra] has helped to miniaturize the process, so that tiny samples can be taken using lasers to minimize damage to important areas of the specimen.”

Fixing history

And the new analysis has turned up some pretty groundbreaking results. Take, for example, the two skull fragments, one from a Homo sapiens and the other from a Neanderthal, found in the Apidima Cave in Greece in 1978. Originally, radiometric dating threw up some surprising figures, with the Neanderthal skull registering as 40,000 years younger than the Homo sapiens – which seemed unlikely, given what we know about the two species’ relative positions in time.

Instead, scientists argued, it was perhaps two Neanderthal skulls – one of which was a bit weird, sure, but definitely not a Homo sapiens. And as for the dates – well, that couldn’t be right either: not only did Neanderthals come before modern humans, but the figures radiometry was churning out – something like 210,000 years for the supposed Homo sapiens – were simply far too early for H. sapiens to be hanging out in Europe. 

But now, with the researchers’ updated methods, that mix-up has been unmixed down – and in a perhaps unexpected way. It turns out the two fossils were originally deposited in two different places, and both fell into the cave over time. That’s why they were found together despite the 40,000-year age gap – and why the H. sapiens skull fragment, dating from more than 150,000 years earlier than anatomically modern humans were previously thought to have migrated into Europe, is now being celebrated as the oldest fossil of the species ever found in Europe.

“Some of these findings are astonishing,” noted Grün, “but [they] provide an excellent outlook for increasing our understanding of human evolution.”

Advertisement

The paper is published in the journal Quaternary Science Reviews.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
  • tag

  • evolution,

  • human evolution,

  • fossils,

  • anthropology,

  • Palaeontology,

  • ancient ancestors

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

The Case Of The "Silk-Dress Cryptogram" Has Been Solved, But Many Questions Remain UnansweredThree photos of the silk dress from the rear (on the left), the front (center), and the side (on the right). The dress is being worn by a mannequin and shows off the large bustle ad the back.
humansHumans

The Case Of The "Silk-Dress Cryptogram" Has Been Solved, But Many Questions Remain Unanswered

clock1 hour ago
Achieving A “Flow State” Gives The Brain A Welcome Boosthands holding silhouette of human head with rainbow colored brain against light aqua background
humanspsychology

Achieving A “Flow State” Gives The Brain A Welcome Boost

clock2 hours ago
share1
Global Population Decline: Why Might It Happen and What Could Be The Consequences?Red arrow going down in front of wooden figures representing people. Symbolizes population decline
humansHumans

Global Population Decline: Why Might It Happen and What Could Be The Consequences?

clock3 hours ago
comments1
share1