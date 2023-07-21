Advertisement

humansHumans

A Map To The Gods: The Sajama Lines Are An Ancient Mystery

The Sajama Lines are sometimes called the world’s largest work of art, but the artist is unknown.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

clockPublished
share8Shares
The Sajama Lines, lines etched into the ground of the Bolivia desert.

The lines stretch for 16,000 kilometers (9,900 miles) in total

Image credit: Google Maps

A bird’s eye view over the deserts of western Bolivia reveals thousands of dead-straight lines that were etched into the ground thousands of years ago. When exactly, and why they were created, however, remains a bit of a mystery.

Know as the Sajama Lines, the geoglyphs are located in the shadow of the Nevado Sajama volcano, the highest peak in Bolivia, and cover a huge patch of land that measures 22,525 square kilometers (8,697 square miles). That's around 15 times larger than the area covered by the Nazca Lines in neighboring Peru. 

Advertisement

The thousands of lines crisscross one another in a seemingly chaotic web. However, they were clearly crafted with intent. The interlinking lines stretch for 16,000 kilometers (9,941 miles) in total and retain remarkable straightness throughout. 

Given this colossal scale, it’s sometimes called the world’s largest work of art. Creative expression was perhaps not its prime intention, though. Some archeologists argue the Sajama Lines were used as a path to lead people to sources of water, which is scarce in the area. 

boook svg

Related Stories

Earliest Curry In Southeast Asia Found On 2,000-Year-Old Utensilsarrow
Welcome To Venice's Plague Island: Home To Thousands Of Skeletonsarrow
12 Science Books To Read This Summer And Feed Your Brainarrow

Another view is that they helped guide people during a spiritual pilgrimage since the network of paths is interspersed with a series of shrines, burial sites, and small settlements.

Advertisement

Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania have made efforts to study and map the Sajama Lines with the aim of protecting the sacred landscape from natural erosion and disruption from infrastructure development.

Each line is just a few meters across and was made by scraping aside the oxidized dark surface material to expose the lighter subsurface material. This is a similar method used to make the Nazca Lines, although these geoglyphs depict figurative shapes, like animals and plants, rather than abstract lines. 

There’s some speculation that the Sajama Lines are connected to the Nazca Lines. Perhaps they were both created by similar cultures that had tight links with one another. 

While it’s not clear who made the Sajama Lines, the Carangas people are likely suspects, according to a 2016 study. They lived in this region of the southern Andes during the Late Intermediate Period 1,000 CE to 1476 CE, around the time when most scholars believe the lines were forged. 

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the exact story of their origins remains shrouded in mystery.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumans
  • tag

  • archeology,

  • geoglyph,

  • nazca lines,

  • ancient history,

  • Bolivia,

  • pre-Colombian history,

  • Sajama Lines

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

Earliest Curry In Southeast Asia Found On 2,000-Year-Old UtensilsSoutheast Asian curry
humansancient ancestors

Earliest Curry In Southeast Asia Found On 2,000-Year-Old Utensils

clockJul 21 2023
Welcome To Venice's Plague Island: Home To Thousands Of SkeletonsAn aerial view of Lazzaretto Vecchio in the Lagoon of Venice.
humansHumans

Welcome To Venice's Plague Island: Home To Thousands Of Skeletons

clockJul 21 2023
12 Science Books To Read This Summer And Feed Your Brainscience reading books
humansHumans

12 Science Books To Read This Summer And Feed Your Brain

clockJul 21 2023
share15