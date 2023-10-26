Thank you!

"A Ghoulish Face Has Been Spotted In Jupiter's Swirling Clouds"

Space and Physics
Astronomy
PUBLISHED

A Ghoulish Face Has Been Spotted In Jupiter's Swirling Clouds

Did someone tell Jupiter it's spooky season?

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

2 Comments
78 Shares
Human face seen in the clouds of Jupiter by NASA.

Why so sad, Jupiter?

Image data: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS. Image processing by Vladimir Tarasov © CC BY.

Just in time for Halloween, NASA has just released this image of a ghoulish face that emerged on the planet Jupiter. 

The image was taken on September 7, 2023, during the 54th close flyby of Jupiter by NASA’s Juno mission. It was snapped up over the gas giant’s far northern regions, called Jet N7, when the spacecraft was drifting around 7,700 kilometers (4,800 miles) above Jupiter’s cloud tops

Citizen scientist Vladimir Tarasov then tweaked the image after coming across the face while skimming through the raw data of the Juno mission, which is freely available for the public to view. 

A face seen in the clouds of Jupiter by NASA JUNO.
More of the image above.
Image data: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS. Image processing by Vladimir Tarasov © CC BY.

As NASA explains in a blog post, the impression of the face was created by the turbulent clouds and storms along Jupiter’s terminator, the dividing line between the day and night sides of the planet. 

Images of Jupiter from afar can make the planet look like smooth marble. Take a closer look, however, and it’s possible to see a medley of violent clouds that feature peaks and troughs like a rugged mountain range. Sunlight is most intense for clouds in the upper atmosphere, but it becomes increasingly absorbed as it reaches deeper into the atmosphere.

Due to their swirling and ever-changing appearance, Jupiter’s clouds frequently create beautiful patterns and shapes, including the odd face. 

