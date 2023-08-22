Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"A 350-Year-Old Theorem Can Explain The Quantum Properties Of Light"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
clockPUBLISHED

A 350-Year-Old Theorem Can Explain The Quantum Properties Of Light

Physicists have applied classical mechanics rules to light – with success.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

comments1Comment
share45Shares
Background design of fractal spherical patterns and conceptual elements on the subject of science, technology,

Quantum mechanical concepts can be mapped onto a classical mechanical theorem related to the inertia of a rotating system. 

Image credit: agsandrew/Shutterstock.com

Light can behave both as a wave and a particle, a head-scratcher that confused scientists for centuries before the fact became obvious. This duality is a cornerstone of quantum mechanics, and the peculiar behavior of the quantum world has mostly left classical mechanics theorems behind in the realm of things our own size.

A research team has now used classical mechanics to explain two particular properties of light: polarization and entanglement. The first is the ability of light waves to have an orientation – a fact that is used in sunglasses to filter out some light. The second is the ability of entangled photons to form a quantum system whose parts remain connected even if separated by vast distances. Changes to one would mean instantaneous changes to the other.

Advertisement

These don’t sound like classical mechanics at all, but the team considered whether there could be an analog to the behavior of polarization in the Huygens–Steiner theorem. That 350-year-old theorem is about how a solid body rotates with respect to an axis that doesn’t go through its center of mass, and it is useful in both technical applications and studying celestial objects.

"This is a well-established mechanical theorem that explains the workings of physical systems like clocks or prosthetic limbs," lead author Xiaofeng Qian, from the Stevens Institute of Technology, said in a statement. "But we were able to show that it can offer new insights into how light works, too."

The researchers used the intensity of light as an analog for the mass of a physical object, and the rest of the properties were able to be mapped out following the structure of the theorem, even though light is not a classical body.

"Essentially, we found a way to translate an optical system so we could visualize it as a mechanical system, then describe it using well-established physical equations," explained Qian. "This was something that hadn't been shown before, but that becomes very clear once you map light's properties onto a mechanical system. What was once abstract becomes concrete: using mechanical equations, you can literally measure the distance between 'center of mass' and other mechanical points to show how different properties of light relate to one another."

Advertisement

The reason why these relationships exist and why the mapping works so well is currently not clear. Understanding this connection might have important implications for our understanding of quantum properties, as well as how we use them in applications.

The study is published in Physical Review Research.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
  • tag

  • light,

  • quantum mechanics,

  • physics,

  • polarization,

  • entanglement,

  • classical mechanics

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Turning An Asteroid Into A Space Station Might Be Possible In A Relatively Short Time3D illustration of ring space station orbiting earth
spaceSpace and Physics

Turning An Asteroid Into A Space Station Might Be Possible In A Relatively Short Time

clock4 hours ago
share150
NASA's Psyche Mission To A Metal World May Reveal The Mysteries Of Earth's InteriorAsteroid Psyche
spaceAstronomy

NASA's Psyche Mission To A Metal World May Reveal The Mysteries Of Earth's Interior

clock5 hours ago
share110
Quantum Entangled Photons Visualized In Real Time3d illustration of quantum entanglement particles
spacephysics

Quantum Entangled Photons Visualized In Real Time

clock5 hours ago
share80