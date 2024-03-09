Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

8,600-Year-Old Loaf Of Bread Kneads To Be Seen To Be Believed

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

8,600-Year-Old Loaf Of Bread Kneads To Be Seen To Be Believed

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumans
clockPUBLISHED

8,600-Year-Old Loaf Of Bread Kneads To Be Seen To Be Believed

Could the ancient bread found at Çatalhöyük in Turkey be the world's oldest loaf?

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

Neolithic Site of Çatalhöyük. UNESCO World Heritage Site. Catalhoyuk is oldest town in world with large Neolithic & Chalcolithic best preserved city settlement in Cumra, Konya.

The bread loaf was discovered here at Çatalhöyük, a Neolithic proto-city in modern-day Turkey.

Image credit: acsen/Shutterstock.com

A not-so-fresh loaf of 8,600-year-old bread has been found at Çatalhöyük, an extremely early city located in today’s Turkey. While older flatbread – or at least what’s left of it – has been found in Jordan, the researchers on this project believe the doughy discovery might be the oldest bread loaf of its kind.

Archeologists found the artifact in 2021 while excavating a furnace structure in Çatalhöyük. It wasn't initially clear what the “sponge residue” was, but their analysis revealed it was a cooked dough that was likely fermented around 6,600 BCE.

Advertisement

Fortunately, the bread was wrapped in a unique style that allowed it to be relatively well-preserved for thousands of years. 

"With careful documentation, it was understood that the small and round spongy find in the corner of the oven was bread. The fact that the structure was covered with a thin clay, both wood and bread, made it possible for all of these organic remains to be found. It allowed it to be preserved until today,” Dr. Ali Umut Türkcan, head of the excavation delegation at Anadolu University, said in a statement

“Radiocarbon tests performed at TÜBİTAK Marmara Research Center showed that our sample could go back to approximately 6,600 BCE,” explained Dr Türkcan.

Advertisement

Çatalhöyük is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that’s considered to be one of the earliest hubs of urbanization in the world. It’s known as a proto-city; it had a dense population of 8,000 people, but it lacked some of the central planning and centralized rule we tend to associate with urban environments today. 

The discovery of bones at the site has indicated that animals were domesticated at Çatalhöyük, highlighting a time when humans were moving away from hunter-gatherer lifestyles and towards settled agriculture. Likewise, the discovery of bread suggests they also started dabbling with the domestication of early grain crops. 

"We need to say that the starting point of food archeology is Anatolia. Çatalhöyük is one of the very important stops here,” added Türkcan.

Türkcan goes on to describe the find in Çatalhöyük as “the oldest bread in the world.” However, rivals to that claim exist elsewhere in the Middle East. In 2018, archaeologists discovered the 14,400-year-old remains of a flatbread in northeastern Jordan’s Black Desert.

Advertisement

The discovery in Çatalhöyük appears to be a little more sophisticated as it’s a loaf of bread, not just unleavened bread that was cooked without rising agents such as yeast.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumans
  • tag

  • Turkey,

  • agriculture,

  • food,

  • archaeology,

  • bread,

  • neolithic

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

We’re One Step Closer To Seeing A Live Mammoth By 2028, Man Takes 217 COVID-19 Vaccines In 29 Months, And Much More This WeekAll the biggest science news stories of the week.
humansHumans

We’re One Step Closer To Seeing A Live Mammoth By 2028, Man Takes 217 COVID-19 Vaccines In 29 Months, And Much More This Week

clock8 hours ago
share22
What's The Longest Road In The World?A road on the coast next to the sea, part of Pan-American Highway along the Pacific coast in Cañete, Perú.
humansHumans

What's The Longest Road In The World?

clock9 hours ago
comments1
share68
International Women's Day: Meet Our STEM HeroesChild with one arm raised above their head stands in front of a chalkboard outline of an astronaut suit with stars and space ships drawn at the top.
humansHumans

International Women's Day: Meet Our STEM Heroes

clockYesterday
share170