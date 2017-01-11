Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"630 Companies Tell Trump To Stop Denying Climate Change"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNature
clockPUBLISHED

630 Companies Tell Trump To Stop Denying Climate Change

author

Robin Andrews

author

Robin Andrews

Science & Policy Writer

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Science & Policy Writer

Trump, speaking to supporters in September 2016. Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock

As is well known, Trump loves to go on about how good he is with business. At the time of writing, he’s giving his first press conference in several months, and once again he said he’ll be the “best job creator”. As referenced by a new letter by many in the industry, there’s a problem with this.

Starbucks, Adobe, Adidas, eBay, Mars Incorporated, Nike, Gap, and even Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc., along with over 600 other companies, have penned an open letter to the President-elect, imploring him to abide by the Paris Agreement. To do otherwise “puts American prosperity at risk.”

Advertisement

“We want the US economy to be energy efficient and powered by low-carbon energy,” it states. Achieving this will “create jobs and boost US competitiveness.”

Far from just urging Trump to respect the rest of the planet’s wishes for the 2°C (3.6°F) global temperature rise limit, the companies write that they will do all they can in their own capacity to mitigate against dangerous climate change.

boook svg

Related Stories

Sharks Are So Old They've Been Around The Galaxy Twice (So Far)arrow
Ants Found Tangled Up In Plastic Pollution For The First Timearrow
"Survival Of The Fittest" May Also Apply To Non-Living Thingsarrow

“We, the undersigned members in the business and investor community of the United States, re-affirm our deep commitment to addressing climate change through the implementation of the historic Paris Climate Agreement,” the letter states.

As has also been correctly identified by academics, economists, and Trump’s immediate predecessor, climate change will – at its current rate – threaten the American economy in three different ways.

-

Firstly, the increased heat stress will cause people to become less productive, costing the US around $2 trillion by 2030. Secondly, increasingly powerful natural disasters will cause increasingly high value infrastructural damage to the US as time goes by. Thirdly, a refusal to invest in renewable energy and focus on coal – as Trump repeatedly insists that he will – will lead to job losses.

As clean energy becomes cheaper and continues to proliferate around the world, it will become rapidly less likely, if not impossible, that the flagging coal industry can be revived. Any attempt to swim against this tide, rather than encourage workers to move into the expanding renewable sector, is nothing short of an act of economic self-destruction.

The signatories of this open letter understand that, but it’s unlikely Trump – a man who has about as much respect for science as he has for women and minorities – will take heed. Apart from his own highly bizarre comments on the subject, his advisors have repeatedly claimed the science of it is nonsense.

You’ve also got the four horsemen of the climate apocalypse waiting to dismantle the Department of Energy, use the Department of the Interior to drill on federal land, break up the Environmental Protection Agency, and let fossil fuel interests potentially drive foreign policy.

Advertisement

Ho hum. Nice letter, though.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNature
  • tag

  • climate change,

  • denial,

  • open letter,

  • jobs,

  • paris agreement,

  • Republicans,

  • trump,

  • low-carbon economy,

  • 630 companies

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Sharks Are So Old They've Been Around The Galaxy Twice (So Far)A shark against a space background.
natureanimals

Sharks Are So Old They've Been Around The Galaxy Twice (So Far)

clock14 hours ago
comments1
share240
Ants Found Tangled Up In Plastic Pollution For The First TimeA Lasius grandis ant entangled in a synthetic fibre under a microscope
natureenvironment

Ants Found Tangled Up In Plastic Pollution For The First Time

clock15 hours ago
comments3
share48
"Survival Of The Fittest" May Also Apply To Non-Living ThingsThe way spiral galaxies form out of chaos is an example of evolution without life according to a new theory that finds commonalities between living and non-living evolution
natureNature

"Survival Of The Fittest" May Also Apply To Non-Living Things

clock15 hours ago
share45