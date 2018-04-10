Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"5 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Testicles"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicine
clockPUBLISHED

5 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Testicles

author

Jonathan O'Callaghan

author

Jonathan O'Callaghan

Senior Staff Writer

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

F-Stop boy/Shutterstock

You might not know it, but this month is testicular cancer awareness month, which seeks to try and raise awareness about the disease.

Testicular cancer is the most common form of cancer in men from ages 15 to 45, with the condition fatal to one in 40 people who get it. However, it’s easy to check yourself and get treatment, and it is 98 percent curable if detected early.

Advertisement

To further highlight the month, we thought we’d bring you some interesting facts about testicles. So sit back and relax as we tell you a thing or two about balls.

That’s a lot of sperm

Sperm, more scientifically known as spermatozoa, are made in vessels within the testicles called seminiferous tubules. The average fertile man produces 40 to 60 million sperm cells per milliliter of semen, and testicles create about 200 million sperm every day.

Biggest balls

Advertisement

The biggest testicles in the animal kingdom belong to the tuberous bushcricket, also called Platycleis affinis, at least in relation to its body mass. They account for about 14 percent of the insect’s weight; if the same were true of a man, they would weigh about the same as six bags of sugar.

In terms of pure size, though, it’s right whales that come out on top. Each of their testicles weighs about 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds), containing about 1 percent of the whale’s weight and able to produce about 4.5 liters (1 gallon) of semen. Impressive.

Right whales have the biggest balls of all. wildestanimal/Shutterstock

Some like it cold

Testicles like to be cold, which is why your body tells them to hang down when you are warm. When they’re too cold, they often shrivel up to try and retain some heat.

Advertisement

For about 65 percent of men, the right testicle hangs a bit higher and is also bigger, although Greek statues normally have a larger left one – possibly for reasons relating to fertility and cultural beliefs.

Scrotum humanum

In 1763, physician Richard Brookes described a fossil found in the UK that may well have been the first dinosaur. Although correctly identified as part of a femur, he gave it a name that referenced its similar appearance to a giant human’s testicles: Scrotum humanum.

Later, this fossil was attributed to the dinosaur Megalosaurus, the first dinosaur to be scientifically named in 1824. But the creature was allowed to keep its new name by the International Commission for Zoological Nomenclature, despite being originally referred to simply as “balls”.

Advertisement

More than two

Not all men have two testicles. There is an extremely rare condition called polyorchidism where a man can grow one to three more testicles than normal.

Only about 200 cases have ever been reported, with the extra testicles found via ultrasound. Sometimes the extra testicles may be removed, as it’s thought they can increase the risk of testicular cancer.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicine
  • tag

  • testicles,

  • awareness,

  • month,

  • balls,

  • 5 facts,

  • great balls of choir,

  • couldn't use that anywhere damn

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Can Everyone Unfocus Their Eyes On Command?a clear image on one side and blurry on the other showing a road
healthhealth

Can Everyone Unfocus Their Eyes On Command?

clock17 hours ago
share210
When Science Fiction Becomes Reality: The Science Of XenotransplantationDemonstrating xenotransplantation, the image shows a science fiction book opening with a human heart, a pig, and a strand of DNA coming out of it
healthmedicine

When Science Fiction Becomes Reality: The Science Of Xenotransplantation

clock17 hours ago
share48
How To Take Down Cancer’s “Death Star”: New Science Could Let Us Drug The UndruggableSurface model of the KRASG12C mutant oncoprotein (blue) with guanosine diphosphate (orange) and the targeted covalent inhibitor sotorasib (AMG 510, aqua) bound. A magnesium ion (green) is seen towards the upper left, partially obscured by the protein surface.
healthmedicine

How To Take Down Cancer’s “Death Star”: New Science Could Let Us Drug The Undruggable

clock18 hours ago
share110