Advertisement

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors

3,000-Year-Old Mummy Discovered Buried With Coca Leaves And Seashells In Peru

The extremities were bound with rope, suggesting this was part of a sacrifice.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Creative Services Assistant

clockPublished
share140Shares
The skull of a mummy with a hand brushing dirt away from it

Even after 3,000 years, the hair of the mummy is still visible. 

Image credit: Reuters

On the top of a hill just outside the capital city of Lima, Peru, is the practice field of a professional soccer club. While that might not seem that extraordinary, just next door the body of a mummy has been found surrounded with coca leaves.

Remains of the mummy’s hair and skull were found first, in a cotton bundle, before the rest of the body was uncovered. The mummy was buried around 1 meter (3 feet) deep and was found lying face up with long black hair. The lower extremities of the mummy were tied with a braided rope made of plant material, and there were stones surrounding the skeleton.

Advertisement


Also around the mummy were coca leaves and seashells, suggesting that the body was buried as part of a ritual. The burial area was atop a U-shaped clay temple, which is characteristic of some pre-Hispanic buildings. While radiocarbon dating has not yet been carried out to fully determine the age of the mummy, experts think it could be around 3,000 years old. 

Related Stories
boook svgReal Human Bones Were Originally Used In Disneyland's Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride
boook svgForensics Reveals Direct Evidence Paleo-Americans Killed Mastodons And Mammoths In Eastern US
boook svgPendant Suggests Humans Have Depicted Dicks For 42,000 Years

"[It] had been left or offered (as a sacrifice) during the last phase of the construction of this temple," archaeologist Miguel Aguilar told Reuters. "It is approximately 3,000 years old."

The male skeleton was found with old fly eggs next to the body, leading the researchers to believe that the body could have been left exposed for several days before being covered. Found in Rimac, the hill area was known as a “huaca”, meaning sacred place in Quechua.  It's likely the mummy was from the Manchay culture, according to Aguilar, who were known for building their temples in a U-shape that pointed to the sunrise. 

Advertisement

Another mummy discovered in Peru last year was also tied with ropes and dates back 1,200 to 800 years ago. In other mummy news, a man was arrested by Peruvian police for keeping the remains of a male mummy in a cooler bag to show his friends in the park. Yes, really. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
  • tag

  • burial,

  • mummy,

  • archaeology,

  • Peru,

  • rituals,

  • human remains,

  • ancient ancestors

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

Real Human Bones Were Originally Used In Disneyland's Pirates Of The Caribbean Ridehuman bones disneyland
humansHumans

Real Human Bones Were Originally Used In Disneyland's Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride

clockJun 19 2023
share1
Forensics Reveals Direct Evidence Paleo-Americans Killed Mastodons And Mammoths In Eastern USIce Age megafauna
humansHumans

Forensics Reveals Direct Evidence Paleo-Americans Killed Mastodons And Mammoths In Eastern US

clockJun 19 2023
share1
Pendant Suggests Humans Have Depicted Dicks For 42,000 YearsA prehistoric graphite pendant that depicts a penis
humansHumans

Pendant Suggests Humans Have Depicted Dicks For 42,000 Years

clockJun 19 2023
share81